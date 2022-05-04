Suspect in fatal crash says he was driving

After a Nov. 11 crash, Jason J. Zehr, 36, of Grabill, told police that the man who was pinned under the vehicle and died had been driving.

On Tuesday, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office charged Zehr in the death of Benjamin Bradenberger, 23, of Grabill. The charges are felony causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license.

He faces a sentence of two to 12 years if convicted of the felony.

Zehr also tested positive for a cocaine metabolite in his blood, according the probable cause affidavit filed on Tuesday.

A blood test taken at 4:42 p.m. on Nov. 11 showed that Zehr had benzoylecgonine in his system. The crash happened at 1:26 p.m.

