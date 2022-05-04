Woman named in fatal hit-and-run

The Allen County coroner Tuesday identified the woman who died in Sunday's crash downtown and ruled the manner of death a homicide.

Samia Ethel Hayes, 31, of Fort Wayne is the ninth homicide in Allen County this year, according to the coroner's office.

The man accused of causing her death, Samuel L. Clemons, 37, has been charged with five felonies: leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, reckless homicide, two counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement.

Clemons was being held in lieu of $27,500 bond.

The crash happened about 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of South Clinton Street and East Jefferson Boulevard. Hayes and Clemons were both driving south on Clinton.

When police arrived, the gray 2004 Nissan Murano that Hayes was driving was wrapped around a tree with extensive damage to the driver's door, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case.

She was taken to Lutheran Hospital and pronounced dead. The coroner's office determined the cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash.

According to police investigators, tire skid marks in the far right lane of South Clinton showed Hayes' car skidding sideways before leaving the road, then hitting a light pole and a tree before striking the tree where police found it.

Witnesses said that Clemons' black 2011 Chevrolet Malibu repeatedly struck the Murano from behind, and one person had video of the Malibu passing the crash scene a second time and hitting another vehicle as it left. A detective pursued the Malibu and saw it run a red light and drive in a risky manner.

Officers found the Malibu abandoned at Clay and Madison streets when the pursuit ended.

Clemons turned himself in Monday morning, wanting to speak, court records state. He told police that he had two children in common with Hayes, and they had an argument before he left in the Malibu.

He accused Hayes of striking his vehicle from behind and then getting in front of his vehicle when they turned, according to court documents. He said he struck the Murano from behind while trying to get away.

A video from a business on South Clinton showed Clemons' Malibu in contact with Hayes' Murano, and it appeared the Malibu was under the Murano and lifting its rear wheels off the ground before the Murano began rotating clockwise, court records state.

