Grabill man charged in fatal pickup crash

A Grabill man has been charged in a fatal Nov. 11 crash, although he initially told police that the person who died was driving.

On Tuesday, the Allen County prosecutor's office charged Jason J. Zehr, 36, in the crash that led to Benjamin Bradenberger, 23, of Grabill, being pinned inside the pickup and declared dead at the scene.

Zehr faces a sentence of two to 12 years if convicted of the felony: causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance. He is also charged with misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, which could lead to a sentence of a year.

Zehr owned the pickup that rolled over on its roof on Antwerp Road west of Page Road, according to court documents. He admitted to police Nov. 15 he was the driver when an officer told Zehr his story didn't match the evidence.

A blood test done at 4:42 p.m. the day of the crash showed Zehr had benzoylecgonine, a cocaine metabolite, in his blood, according to the probable cause affidavit. The crash happened at 1:26 p.m.

Zehr was released on $10,000 bail Tuesday and has an initial hearing today.

