50 years given for fatal stabbing

A Fort Wayne man was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years in prison for stabbing another man to death in a semitrailer on Wells Street.

Arthur Reeves, 33, pleaded guilty but mentally ill last month in Allen Superior Court to murder in the January 2021 death of Randolph D. Bazile, 38.

A plea agreement with prosecutors called for Reeves to be sentenced to 50 years in prison. Judge David Zent accepted the plea agreement and imposed the sentence.

Police were called to a fight in the 1000 block of Wells Street about 3:12 p.m. Jan. 9 last year. They found Reeves and Bazile in a small compartment inside the rear of a semitrailer. Bazile had been wounded and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Reeves told investigators he met Bazile at a nearby warming hut and Bazile had asked Reeves to accompany him to the trailer. They got high, and Reeves said he became scared when Bazile “pulled more drugs and a spoon out of his sock.”

Reeves said he turned away from Bazile and drew his knife while using his body to hide his actions. He said he believed he stabbed Bazile five or six times in what police described “an unprovoked surprise attack.”

“During this attack, (Reeves) admitted that he was also kicking (Bazile) but indicated that (Bazile) never hit him back during the attack,” court documents said.

Reeves also said he tried to flee but was unable to open the door to the trailer’s compartment. Reeves assumed he was locked in and called 911 to ask for help. He was one of two callers who reported the incident, police said.

