Security tightened in trial on 4 deaths

Security has been tightened in the Allen County Courthouse for the murder trial of 22-year-old Cohen B. Hancz-Barron.

He is accused of using a knife to kill his girlfriend, 26-year-old Sarah Zent, and her children: Carter Mathew Zent, 5; Ashton Duwayne Zent, 3; and Aubree Christine Zent, 2, last summer.

The Allen County Courthouse started the increased security measures Tuesday, including limited courtroom seating during jury selection.

Opening statements are expected to begin this morning. The trial is expected to end next week.

Hancz-Barron is charged with four counts of murder, and in August, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office appeared in court to have the sentence enhancement of life without parole added to the charges.

He allegedly killed Zent and her children between 4:22 a.m. and 6 a.m. June 3. A neighbor and another person were concerned about the family and called 911 about 10:45 a.m.

While police were coming to the Zent home near the intersection of Gay and McKee streets, the two people who called 911 went in. They found Sarah Zent’s body kneeling beside a bed, and her children’s bodies face down on the bed

All the victims’ throats had been cut, according to the probable cause affidavit. Sarah Zent had also been strangled, and she and the children had been stabbed multiple times, autopsy reports state.

The neighbor told police he saw Hancz-Barron leave in the neighbor’s black Ford F-150 without permission about 5:54 a.m. He’d given Sarah Zent duplicate keys to the truck so she could use it when she wanted.

Surveillance video from a school a block away showed Hancz-Barron leaving in the pickup truck between 5:54 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. It also showed no one else entering or exiting the house until the two who discovered the bodies went in.

Hancz-Barron’s mother told police he called her about 12:30 a.m. to wish her a happy birthday. She hadn’t seen him in two years, but about 6:15 a.m., he showed up at her house and asked for duct tape and money and said he was shot in the stomach.

She told police that her son’s talking and acting crazy scared her, and she asked him to leave. Another surveillance video shows that he went to his stepmother’s home about 6:31 a.m.

Investigators soon found evidence he was at an apartment complex in Lafayette, and through surveillance, confirmed he was there. Police used a search warrant to arrest Hancz-Barron. He had a knife with a red stain, and the F-150 was at the complex.

When questioning Hancz-Barron in Fort Wayne, police saw cuts and scratches on his neck and jaw that appeared to be cause by fingernails, court documents stated. He also had cuts on his wrist that looked to be from a sharp object. He didn’t have anything resembling a gunshot wound. Investigators found Sarah Zent’s Visa card in his billfold.

Allen County had 48 homicides last year, one short of its record high number in 2016.

At least three people were killed in one other homicide case. In November, police said Samuel Mason Long, 20, shot his parents, Mark A. Long, 50, and Lisa Renee Long, 45, and sister, Mahala Long, 15, in their home at 7118 W. Cook Road. He then killed himself there.

