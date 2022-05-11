Trial begins in Gay Street slayings

The trial of Cohen Hancz-Barron, who is accused of four murders, including three children, began Wednesday morning with opening arguments and tearful testimony of relatives who found the victims’ bodies.

Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille gave the jurors a timeline of Hancz-Barron’s actions from before the murders to after police arrested him in Lafayette and interviewed him in Fort Wayne. Chaille said the house on Gay Street, where the bodies were found, looked as though there’d been a domestic fight, with food strewn around.

Defense Attorney Tony Churchward told the jurors that the murders were horrific, but there is a lack of facts to show Hancz-Barron committed the homicides. There are no eyewitnesses or credible confessions, Churchward said.

Hancz-Barron has been charged with four counts of murder, accused of killing his girlfriend, 26-year-old Sarah Zent, and her children, Carter Mathew Zent, 5; Ashton Duwayne Zent, 3; and Aubree Christine Zent, 2; on June 2, 2021.

According to police reports, the bodies of Sarah Zent and her children were found about 11 a.m. in their home at Gay and McKee streets after two people became concerned they hadn't heard from them and called police.

Zent was found kneeling beside her bed where her children were lying -- all of them with their throats slashed. Zent was also strangled, and all of them also received multiple stab wounds.

