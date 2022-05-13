Experts testify at quadruple slaying trial

The murder trial of Cohen Hancz-Barron continued Thursday with a lot of expert testimony.

Court officials expect the trial to continue into next week, as planned.

The court has set aside the entire week for the trial. However, no one could predict whether it take all five days.

Hancz-Barron is charged with four counts of murder for the June 3 deaths of his girlfriend, 26-year-old Sarah Zent, and her children: Carter Mathew Zent, 5; Ashton Duwayne Zent, 3; and Aubree Christine Zent, 2.

Hancz-Barron also faces a sentence enhancement of life in prison without parole.

Prosecutors may request a sentence enhancement under aggravating circumstances, which include when a victim is younger than 12 years old.

Thursday's proceedings included testimony from police officers who were part of the investigation, as well as forensic experts.

Today's proceedings are expected to continue with expert testimony.

