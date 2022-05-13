Murder trial continues with more expert testimony

The trial of Cohen B. Hancz-Barron, 22, for the June 3 murder of his girlfriend and her three children continued Friday with more expert testimony.

Three of the Fort Wayne Police Department’s crime scene technicians testified in the morning about collection of evidence at the murder scene on Gay Street and in Lafayette, where police took Hancz-Barron into custody after he went there in a truck allegedly stolen from a neighbor.

Afternoon testimony is expected to include more expert testimony, including an expert on DNA.

Hancz-Barron is charged with four counts of murder in the stabbing deaths of 26-year-old Sarah Zent, and her children: Carter Mathew Zent, 5; Ashton Duwayne Zent, 3; and Aubree Christine Zent, 2.

He also faces a sentence enhancement of life without parole if convicted. Prosecutors may request a sentence enhancement for aggravating circumstances, including when a victim is younger than 12 years old.

