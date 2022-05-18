Court documents: Homicide suspect killed for revenge

A 40-year-old man who was shot Aug. 31 while driving on Fort Wayne’s south side was killed for revenge, according to charges now filed against another Fort Wayne man.

Ahmad K. Pearson, 21, is accused of driving after Travis Deval Jones and then shooting him multiple times in the chest, according to court documents. Jones’ red 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada then hit a parked car, and police found him unconscious and slumped over.

Pearson also posted a video on the Snapchat app shortly afterwards, apparently bragging about the killing.

He believed that Jones had killed his mother, Twilah Newmon-Thomas, 44, of Fort Wayne. She was shot multiple times and found in a parked vehicle at Hickory Mill Apartments Sept. 11, 2020. Neighbors reported hearing gunfire in the area shortly before officers arrived, police said at the time.

According to the probable cause affidavit in Pearson’s case, one of the suspects in that killing "met the description" of Jones.

jwolf@jg.net