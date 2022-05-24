Parents, NACS reach agreement in lawsuit

A group of parents' legal battle over COVID-19 policies at Northwest Allen County Schools could soon be over.

The school defendants – including NACS, the superintendent and board members – and the six parents have reached an agreement that would dismiss all pending claims with prejudice, meaning the parents couldn't refile the claims, according to court documents filed Friday.

"The parties are working to put this agreement into writing," documents said.

The court will grant the joint motion for stay if no objections are filed by June 3, Judge David Avery of Allen Superior Court said in an order Monday.

The agreement doesn't affect the other defendants, including the state and local health departments, documents said.

The parents, who collectively represent 12 children, filed the lawsuit in September after NACS reinstated a mask mandate. The complaint addressed the facial covering requirement as well as other pandemic-related topics, including quarantines, vaccination status and contact tracing.

Avery previously dismissed some counts, including accusations addressing emergency disaster management law, distribution of powers, religious exemptions and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

