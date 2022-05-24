Teen gets 52 years in deadly drug deal

A local teen convicted in the shooting death of a man over a marijuana deal two years ago was sentenced Monday to 52 years in prison.

A jury found Xavier Walker, 18, guilty in March of felony murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and criminal recklessness. He is the second person to go to prison in the May 19, 2020, shooting death of Jaden Nelson, 19, on Avondale Drive.

The man who pulled the trigger, Ronnie T. Miles Jr., 21, pleaded guilty to murder in May 2021 and was sentenced to 50 years. Both murder and felony murder convictions carry sentences of up to 65 years in prison.

Under Indiana law, suspects can be charged with felony murder if they’re involved in felonies such as robbery that lead to homicides. Walker was 16 at the time of the shooting. Miles was 19.

The marijuana deal happened while Nelson took a 15-minute break from his job at a Kroger store. Nelson phoned and texted his fiancée, Alayzia Veazey, and asked her to measure out 20 grams of marijuana from his belongings and bring it to him. Veazey, who was six months pregnant at the time Nelson died, testified at Walker’s trial.

Nelson drove to an address that Miles had texted to him. Miles and Walker got into the back seat of the car, she said.

Walker’s defense lawyers argued that Miles planned a robbery, and he was the one who pulled a gun, demanded the marijuana and eventually shot Nelson in the chest from behind.

During her testimony, Veazey said Walker also had a gun and was the one grabbing at the marijuana in Nelson’s lap. She also said that Walker left the car while it was moving but before Miles fired the shot.

Police who arrived after Veazey called 911 found Walker on the street after a pedestrian pointed out which way he went. Officers recovered a gun in a potted plant near where they first saw Walker. When they stopped Walker, they recovered the marijuana bag, which they saw he dropped.

Nelson, 19, was pronounced dead at Lutheran Hospital.

