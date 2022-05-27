Murder suspect admits to unrelated shooting

A Fort Wayne man recently charged with murder has pleaded guilty in another case for crimes that happened two years ago.

Ahmad K. Pearson, 21, of the 2500 block of Capitol Avenue, admitted to three felony counts of battery on Wednesday. In exchange for his pleas, the prosecution will drop a felony charge of criminal recklessness.

Pearson is accused of firing a gun into a white Nissan Versa at Baldwin Creek Apartments on April 2, 2020.

If Allen County Superior Court Judge David Zent accepts the agreement at the June 24 sentencing hearing, the amount of time Pearson would serve for each charge will be argued. The sentences for the three felonies would run concurrently, however.

The shooting happened when four people in the Nissan went to Baldwin Creek to buy marijuana. The man they intended to buy from told them to hold on and went back into the building.

The marijuana dealer, who was not identified, later told police when he went out to their vehicle to make the sale, he saw two guys in the back seat with guns, their hoods pulled up and their heads down. He went back into the apartments and told his friends the people in the car were going to rob him, he said.

Pearson and a friend went outside. The alleged seller told police he heard gunshots after they left the apartment.

One of the four people in the car told police that Pearson came out extremely energetic and asked who's in the car. He then said, “Oh, you guys were trying to rob my bro” and tried to rob them. When they tried to pull off, Pearson started shooting at them, court records state.

One of the victims was shot in the left hip. Another victim was shot in the left cheek, resulting in a broken bones in the jaw and in the third and fourth vertebrae. The third victim was shot in the back.

An officer heading to the scene pulled over a car with Pearson in it. Court records state the officer found Pearson had a Smith and Wesson handgun that was the same caliber as the shells found at the scene.

In another shooting, Pearson was arrested May 19 on a murder charge for an Aug. 31 incident. He's accused in the death of Travis Deval Jones, 40. He allegedly followed Jones' car in his own vehicle about 10 p.m., then shot him multiple times in the chest.

Pearson allegedly bragged about it on social media and apparently believed that Jones had killed his mother, Twilah Newmon-Thomas, on Sept. 11, 2020.

According to the probable cause affidavit in the murder case, the description of one of the suspects matched Travis Jones. Witnesses told police that Pearson talked about retaliation.

Pearson's next hearing for the murder are set for June 6.

The Jones shooting was the 26th of 48 homicides in Allen County last year. That's one less than the highest number of homicides in 2016.

