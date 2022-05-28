Ex-principal given 6 years for seduction

A former New Haven Middle School principal was sentenced to six years Friday for a nine-year relationship with a student, starting with grooming her when she was 13 and including paying for an abortion when she was 17.

Peter A. Downey, 58, will serve three of those years in prison and three on probation. He had pleaded April 28 to two of the four counts of child seduction against him.

In his statement to the court, Downey apologized to the victim, her family, her friends and the community. He called the situation “a serious lapse in judgment, lack of boundaries.” He said, “It was my fault.”

Downey showed little emotion when the woman made a victim statement, although his brow was furrowed and mouth scowling. The Journal Gazette typically doesn't name crime victims.

The woman, now about 30, asked court officials to put themselves in the place of a 13-year-old girl who suddenly had someone giving her special attention and treatment, including hall passes and notes, candy and trinkets left in her locker between classes.

Downey took her and her friends to hockey games, had her babysit for his child and told her that her parents didn't love her enough – and that he was the only one who loved her, she said.

“This little girl was so overwhelmed by the attention she was not used to,” the victim said. “He found an innocent little girl and turned her into what he wanted – a brainwashed child.”

When she turned 16 and worked in his office for high school credit, Downey kissed her for the first time. Eventually, sexual encounters happened at the school, at an apartment Downey rented, at his mother's home, at local hotels and at a hotel in Indianapolis overnight while his wife gave birth to their second child, the woman said.

When she became pregnant, Downey coerced the victim into going to Chicago for an abortion she didn't want to keep himself from going to jail, the woman told the court. She said she still has nightmares about the aborted child who would be 13 now, the age she was when Downey started giving her attention.

The woman also said she went out of state for college to put distance between them. He ended the relationship the February before she turned 22. She took a job 1,500 miles away after graduating for more distance.

In the courtroom Friday, the woman told Downey: “You will never have the opportunity to hurt me, my family or any children again.”

“You did not break me,” she added.

Before sentencing Downey, Allen County Superior Judge David Zent said this wasn't just a case of a principal having sex with a student.

“To cover up your crimes, you took her across state lines to get an abortion,” Zent said, adding that Downey made the teen have that abortion and take birth control pills.

“You thought you could get away with it,” but didn't because of the woman's courage in speaking up, Zent said.

The woman watched after the hearing as Downey was taken from the courtroom in handcuffs. Afterward, she appeared to relax for the first time.

“It's still quite surreal to see that,” she told The Journal Gazette while still processing the sight. “I felt proud.”

She added, “I haven't had that feeling in a while.”

The charges against Downey were filed Jan. 6. The victim didn't pursue charges until after seeing a therapist for co-dependency and abandonment issues. The therapist encouraged her to come forward, she said, and her family encouraged her to seek justice after she told them about the abuse.

She pursued the case in earnest after a friend's child came home from Woodside Middle School and started talking about what a friend Downey was and all he did for her. The victim recognized Downey was grooming the girl in the same way he'd groomed her before starting the sexual encounters.

“It just struck a nerve,” the woman said. “I thought, there's got to be a better way to protect our students.”

She connected with the Allen County prosecutor's office just before the statute of limitations ended.

Another reason she came forward was for anyone else who might have also been Downey's victim.

“I wasn't the first person or the last person,” the woman said. “It's just no way. He was too good at what he did.”

