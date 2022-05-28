Plea of guilty made in slaying

One of the men accused of killing a 35-year-old Decatur woman in a Fort Wayne hotel last year pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Friday.

Ajaylan M. Shabazz, 24, of Fort Wayne, also known as Jaylan Shabazz, pleaded to felony aggravated battery in the death of Tiffany Ferris on May 10, 2021. His sentence is to be argued July 15, and he faces up to 12 years in prison.

If Allen County Superior Court Judge David Zent accepts Shabazz's plea agreement, the prosecution will drop the murder charge against him.

Shabazz is also expected to testify against Terry Smith Jr., 35, who's accused of beating Ferris and drowning her in a bathtub at Suburban Extended Stay Hotel on the city's north side. Court records said that Smith believed she had stolen narcotics from him and used them.

Smith is set to go to trial on murder charges July 5.

Court records say that a woman known as Ariona Paige Darling was also involved in assaulting Ferris at the hotel.

Darling, then 18, died in Allen County Jail in late June 2021, apparently by suicide. She was found with a ligature around her neck while she was being held on felony charges of armed robbery and criminal confinement.

At Friday's hearing when Shabazz provided a factual basis for his plea, he admitted picking up Ferris and that she was killed later.

According to court records, Smith, Shabazz and Darling took Ferris into a storage room at the hotel through a window. Darling allegedly used brass knuckles on Ferris, and Smith also assaulted her. Then Smith allegedly bound the victim's arms and legs with tape, telling Darling to help, and held Ferris' head underwater, documents said.

Smith then tried to make the scene look like an overdose happened, cutting out sections of bloody carpet and taking the victim's clothes, documents said.

Shabazz and Darling were later arrested following an unrelated robbery. Shazbazz allegedly left behind a pair of shoes at that scene, and tests showed the shoes had Ferris' blood on them, record said.

During Friday's plea hearing, Zent asked Ferris' sister, Destiny Erhardt, if she was aware of the agreement. She replied that she wasn't happy “but do I have a choice?” she asked.

Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille said that he had talked with Erhardt, but for survivors, “it's never enough.”

Erhardt said after the hearing that she was agreeing to the plea for Shabazz for closure and justice for her sister.

“I just don't want her to be forgotten,” Erhardt said. “I understand it, but it hurts.”

