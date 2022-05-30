Second teen to be tried as adult in church parking lot shooting

A second juvenile involved in an April 6 shooting in a church parking lot will be tried as an adult, according to court documents.

Aung San Oo, 15, of the 3500 block of East Paulding Road in Fort Wayne, was waived into adult court on Friday afternoon. He’s charged with murder, felony murder and felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Felony murder differs from murder in that it’s a homicide caused in the commission of a felony. The charges against Oo include a sentence enhancement of a firearm used in the commission of offense, which could add more time to the sentence if he’s found guilty of the other charges.

Oo is accused of shooting Luke Matthew Borror, 21, of Fort Wayne, in the parking lot of New Covenant Worship Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road. Borror’s death allegedly happened during a deal for disposable electronic smoking devices about 7:45 p.m. while the church was having Tuesday services.

A driver alerted police at 7:48 p.m. that someone was lying on the ground next to a gray BMW in the parking lot.

The other juvenile charged in the shooting is Swar Hit of the 3500 block of Clermont Avenue in Fort Wayne. Hit was 16 when he was waived into adult court on April 19 and charged with felony murder and felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

