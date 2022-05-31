Murder case moves to adult court

A second juvenile allegedly involved in an April 6 fatal shooting in a church parking lot will be tried as an adult, according to court documents.

Aung San Oo, 15, of the 3500 block of East Paulding Road in Fort Wayne, was waived into adult court on Friday afternoon. He's charged with murder, felony murder and felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Felony murder differs from murder in that it's a homicide caused in the commission of a felony. The charges against Oo include a sentence enhancement of a firearm used in the commission of offense, which could add more time to the sentence if he's found guilty of the other charges.

Oo is accused of shooting Luke Matthew Borror, 21, of Fort Wayne, in the parking lot of New Covenant Worship Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road. Borror's death allegedly happened during a deal for disposable electronic smoking devices about 7:45 p.m. while the church was having Tuesday services.

A driver alerted police at 7:48 p.m. that someone was lying on the ground next to a gray BMW in the parking lot.

The other juvenile charged in the shooting is Swar Hit of the 3500 block of Clermont Avenue in Fort Wayne. Hit was 16 when he was waived into adult court on April 19 and charged with felony murder and felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

A friend of Borror told police that he and the victim were on a Facetime video call from 7:11 to 7:39 p.m. the night Borror was shot. Borror told the friend that he was going to the church lot to sell nicotine vapes, according to the probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Aaron Johnson.

When Borror reached the church, he turned off his phone's camera and put the device in his pocket. The friend told police he could hear people talking, then a thump and gunshots.

Surveillance video from the church showed two people later identified as Hit and Oo walking to the church parking lot and to the BMW. Oo wore a neon green hooded sweatshirt that was pulled up over his head while Hit carried a backpack.

Hit gave Oo the backpack, and Oo put it on the rear of the car while Borror brought a white bag out of the BMW, the images showed. Borror and Hit fought over the backpack, and disposable electronic cigarettes spilled.

Video shows when Hit tried to pick up the vape pens, Oo walked toward Borror and shot him. According to court documents. Borror went to the front of the BMW and fell out of sight of the video camera.

The juveniles ran off, and the one identified as Hit carried the backpack. Various surveillance cameras followed much of their movements to the home of Oo's cousin, law enforcement officials said.

At the cousin's house, Oo gave Hit two packs of disposable electronic cigarettes and kept six for himself, according to court records. The disposable e-cigarettes are less expensive than those that use cartridges, such as Juul, according to multiple internet sources.

After police interviewed the cousin, they picked up Oo on a warrant.

On April 8, Hit called 911 and said he wanted to talk to police about the homicide. When Hit met with police, he told them he didn't know the 15-year-old had a gun until they left his house. Each boy told police the other one did the shooting.

jwolf@jg.net