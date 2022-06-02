County grant to reduce evictions

Allen County is one of 13 areas in the country to receive a grant to help curb evictions, getting $164,040 towards helping the community.

The grant went to the Allen County Superior Court and comes from the National Center for State Courts' Eviction Diversion Initiative. The court will use the grant to hire staff to create sustainable strategies for resolving legal problems and avoiding drawn-out litigation.

“We see this as an opportunity to interrupt the cycle of poverty,” Allen Superior Court Judge Jennifer DeGroote said at a press conference Wednesday . “People need safe and secure roofs over their heads.”

The number of Allen County evictions filed reached 5,300 in 2018. When eviction moratoriums during the pandemic started to end, there were 2,811 evictions filed in 2021, according to figures handed out during the conference.

The program will provide time to renters and landlords, DeGroote said. It's intended to deter legal proceedings, improve housing stability and provide aid such as rent assistance, remediation and legal services.

“Housing stability is critical to getting a family to financial wellness,” said Tiffany Bailey, vice president of community impact for United Way of Allen County. One of the United Way's four priorities is housing stability, and the organization has been part of the efforts of a few groups, she said.

Representatives of groups trying to stabilize housing and lessen evictions also spoke at Wednesday's press conference.

They included Kelly Lundberg, director of Fort Wayne's Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services; Joshua Gale, Executive Director of Just Neighbors and Andrew Thomas of Indiana Legal Services.

“This partnership has been one of the shining stars,” Lundberg said about the groups operating together. There's been more work in the last two years, but Fort Wayne is doing better than many in the state.

DeGroote has experience with eviction proceedings not just as the judge in small claims court. She's worked as part of the Indiana Supreme Court's Eviction Task Force formed in September 2021.

“Early on, we were aware of communities struggling to get out the assistance funds,” she said. Luckily, Fort Wayne was already doing a good job, she added.

Just Neighbors and Indiana Legal Services have been operating a legal clinic since summer of 2020, and it's helped more than 500 people in that time, Thomas said.

Gale sees this grant as a boost to existing efforts.

“We're going to see something better come from this over the next few years,” he said. “So this is just the first step.”

Marion County also received money from the Eviction Diversion Initiative grant. The money for the grant came from Wells Fargo.

jwolf@jg.net