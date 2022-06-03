Man given 13 years on weapon, drug counts

A Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years in prison and four years of supervised release in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana.

Judge Holly A. Brady sentenced Austin L. Williams, 33, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Williams came to the attention of law enforcement in July 2021 based on a tip, according to court records. Officers saw multiple people coming and going from Williams' apartment.

During the investigation, law enforcement conducted a controlled buy of methamphetamine from Williams. The buyer also saw a handgun near Williams.

In August 2021, Williams pulled a gun during an altercation.

Police arrived, stopped Williams' car and found a loaded 9 mm handgun under the passenger seat and more than 6 grams of methamphetamine in his possession, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Because of a previous felony conviction for burglary, Williams was prohibited from having a firearm or ammunition.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case with the assistance of Fort Wayne Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brent Ecenbarger prosecuted the case.

