Crowds weather cold at Weather the Fort

Weather the Fort was back, and although Saturday was the coldest it's been in the winter festival's history, the people came.

Some stood in a semicircle in front of the ice carvers as chain saws and blowtorches shaped and melded the ice blocks into statues. People also walked around The Landing and listened to the bands, played cornhole and watched the fire and light performers.

Some people brought dogs, including one in winter hat and sweater and a puppy learning to socialize.

From an apartment balcony overlooking the festival, shops and restaurants, someone's life-size cutout of the Bernie Sanders inauguration photo – sitting in his oversized mittens and winter coat – seemed dressed for the weather and event.

This was the sixth time that the Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana held the event, the second time on The Landing area, after a year off in 2021 due to pandemic concerns.

“Back by popular demand,” said John Felts, one of the event's board members.

Even with the temperature at 19 degrees at the 3 p.m. start, people were arriving in a steady flow. The event's previous low temperature was 29 in 2018.

In 2020, the YLNI moved the event from Freimann Square across the way because the members wanted to take advantage of The Landing development, Felts said.

That was also the first time the event went from being for 21 and older to being open to all ages.

YLNI wanted to make it more family friendly, and about 3,500 to 4,000 people showed for that one, Felts said. The crowd included people from Ohio and Michigan.

Some were families coming to see ice sculpting and the entertainment, but there's been an uptick in empty nesters. Their kids are gone, and they want to get out and attend local festivals, Felts said.

“So the event is definitely growing over the years,” he added.

Board member Ryan Geiger noted that it was the first time Weather the Fort had “taken over Harrison Street.”

The event had extended to having the beer and wine area in a closed-off section there, while the bands played on the other end of West Columbia Street by Calhoun Street. The rest of the festival was between those spots.

Geiger said it wasn't hard for Weather the Fort to return after not happening last year, and people seemed excited. It gave a sense of normalcy, he said.

YLNI created the event because its members saw a need.

“Fort Wayne has a wonderful lineup of festivals throughout the year,” Felt said, adding there weren't any in winter. “So we came up with Weather the Fort.”

Organizers wanted to name the event something other than winterfest.

The band Swimming [Into] View started at 4 p.m. playing songs including “Paperback Writer,” “Wonderwall” and “Thunderstruck.”

Singer Drew Feipel said they've played in single-digit cold weather before, at a Relay for Life event. “And we didn't have a heater,” he said.

There was one in the stage area for them and for the Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra, which returned this year for a 6:30 p.m. performance.

Feipel said his band's strategy was “just dress warmly and hope for the best.”

Ryan and Jeanne Tuttle of Fort Wayne brought their daughter Margaret, 8 months, a first time for all three.

“It's one of the first events we brought her to,” he said. “It could be a little warmer – a good atmosphere, great vendors.”

Jeanne said they like The Landing and what's been done with it in general and on Saturday.

“We thought we'd brave the cold and check it out,” she said.

For Fort Wayne resident Jennifer Connell, Saturday was the first time for both visiting the festival and seeing ice carving in person. She and her husband came because she works with the Swimming [Into] View bassist, and he invited them.

Barbara Scott was one of the out-of-towners who attended, coming from Chicago to visit her son.

She's been in The Landing before and heard about the festival through the newspaper and television. Scott was glad they posted a schedule and liked the event, feeling that the musicians had a lot of heart.

“You've got to have spirit to do this,” she added.

It was Scott's first time, but Rick Stonebreaker had weathered the fort two or three times before. This time he brought his granddaughters from Indianapolis, Eleanor Stonebraker, 8, and Amelia Stonebraker, 9.

The girls wanted to see the ice sculptures and walk around, and they liked the live music.

Eleanor said she most liked the flamingo carved from ice and would like to ice sculpt herself, while Amelia wants to return next year.

“Because,” she said, “next year I think it'll be warmer.”

