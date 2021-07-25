Sunday, July 25, 2021 1:00 am
Felony report
The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.
Nate A. Garcia, 23, of the 2800 block of Central Drive, was charged June 9 with narcotic drug possession, carrying a handgun without a license, resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Constance Jones, 49, no address given, was charged June 9 with unlawful syringe possession and misdemeanor controlled substance possession and false informing of a crime. She was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Amanda R. Rue, 39, of the 1200 block of Dodge Avenue, was charged June 9 with theft. She was released on her own recognizance.
Ricardo A. Douglas, 35, of the 3700 block of Trace Way, was charged June 9 with intentionally violating a home detention order. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
Nicholas J. Fisher aka Nick Fisher, 34, of the 7100 block of Venture Lane, was charged June 9 with intentionally violating a home detention order and failure to return to lawful detention. He was being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
James E. Starks Jr., 49, of the 3300 block of Sequayah Pass, was charged June 9 with carrying a handgun without a license, resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor marijuana possession and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on his own recognizance.
Justin D. Hoeppner, 23, of Monroeville, was charged June 9 with resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving. He was released on $2,500 bond.
Joseph S. Phillips, 59, of the 2200 block of Harrison Street, was charged June 9 with domestic battery and strangulation. He was being held in lieu of $12,500 bail.
Meco K. Russell Jr., 28, of the 2700 block of Millbrook Drive, was charged June 9 with knowingly violating a home detention order and failure to return to lawful detention. He was being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Bruce A. Barnette, 66, of the 5100 block of Forest Avenue, was charged June 9 with narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on $2,500 bond.
John R. Hall Jr. aka Arthur Lawson aka Eugene Chapman aka James Chapman, 57, of the 6700 block of Maysville Road, was charged June 9 with intentionally violating a home detention order. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
Tyree A. Elkins, 25, of the 1600 block of Reed Street, was charged June 9 with cocaine possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was released on his own recognizance.
El Zar, 30, of the 4200 block of Warsaw Street, was charged June 9 with domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury and strangulation. He was being held in lieu of $12,500 bail.
Travis L. Gaddis, 48, no address given, was charged June 10 with invasion of privacy and intimidation. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Logan J. Bolen, 19, of the 3100 block of Pinoak Circle, was charged June 10 with narcotic drug possession. He was released on his own recognizance.
