Felony report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Madison M. McCoy, 18, of New Haven, was charged June 21 with dealing a narcotic drug and misdemeanor marijuana possession. She was released on $50,000 bond.

Jarell J. Brewer aka James Jamer King, 37, of Angola, was charged June 21 with two counts of invasion of privacy. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Zachary A. Pfeiffer, 26, of the 4800 block of Fall Brook Lane, was charged June 21 with marijuana dealing. He was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Nathan K. Edgell, 38, of the 2300 block of Red Shank Court, was charged June 21 with methamphetamine dealing and misdemeanor marijuana possession and paraphernalia possession. He was being held in lieu of $72,500 bail.

Kingmalcom E. Washington aka King Malcom Washington and Malcom-King Washington, 25, of the 2100 block of Hobson Road, was charged June 21 with unlawful possession of a firearm and cocaine possession. He was being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Zachary A. Brooks aka Zachary Brooks Sr., 27, of the 5100 block of Knollfield Place, was charged June 21 with auto theft – theft of an entire automobile and misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident. He was released on his own recognizance.

Otis T. Saylor-Waldrop aka Otis Saylor and Otis Waldrop, 30, of the 300 block of West Butler Street, was charged June 21 with narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equal to 0.08% but less than 0.15% and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Naomy Gutierrez, 20, of the 4900 block of Eastwick Drive, was charged June 21 with residential break-in and two counts of invasion of privacy. She was being held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Stefen L. Kobryn aka Stephan Kobryn, 28, of the 5100 block of Rosebury Drive, was charged June 21 with narcotic drug possession. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Jaelen C.V. Parker, 20, no address given, was charged June 21 with two counts of armed robbery and misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury, resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief. He was being held in lieu of $40,000 bail.

Dilion L. Miller, 24, of the 700 block of Huffman Street, was charged June 22 with three counts of failure to register as a sex or violent offender and failure of a sex offender to possess ID. He was being held in lieu of $32,500 bail.

Earnest Robinson Jr., 51, of the 900 block of East Paulding Road, was charged June 22 with cocaine possession. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Marquis T. Hawkins aka Marcus Hawkins, 39, of the 5400 block of Old Maumee Road, was charged June 22 with domestic battery and invasion of privacy. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

James A. Adkins, 37, of Columbia City, was charged June 22 with operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life. He was released on his own recognizance.

Lantz D. Garrett, 23, of the 1200 block of West Jefferson Boulevard, was charged June 22 with burglary of a dwelling. He was released on $10,000 bond.

Jeremy J. Newman aka Chad Bernard, 43, of the 2300 block of Gilford Drive, was charged June 22 with invasion of privacy and intimidation. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Robert A. Madden, 30, of the 1900 block of Wells Street, was charged June 22 with unlawful syringe possession. He was released on his own recognizance.

David J. Hunt, 38, of the 5700 block of Blissfield Court, was charged June 22 with residential break-in and misdemeanor domestic battery, battery resulting in bodily injury, invasion of privacy and criminal mischief. He was released on his own recognizance.

Heather J. Larimore, 40, of the 700 block of West Fourth Street, was charged June 22 with methamphetamine possession and paraphernalia possession. She was released on her own recognizance.

Ranon M. Price, 25, of the 2900 block of Alexander Street, was charged June 22 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident and marijuana possession. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Valerie R. Hardiek, 22, no address given, was charged June 22 with murder and using a firearm in the commission of an offense. She was being held without bail.

Javier L. Salas, 36, of 400 Elizabeth Street, was charged June 23 with child molesting and dissemination of matter harmful to minors. He was released on $12,500 bond.

Sedrick J. Grandberry aka Cedric Granberry and Cedric Grandberry, 40, of the 6400 block of Fairfield Avenue, was charged June 23 with cocaine possession and operating a vehicle after being judged a habitual traffic offender with misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was being held in lieu of $12,500 bail.