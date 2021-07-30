Felony report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Latanya M. Barnes aka Latanya Weaver aka LaTanya Slayton aka LaTanya Armstrong, 60, of the 500 block of East Masterson Avenue, was charged June 23 with domestic battery committed in front of a child. She was released on her own recognizance.

Rickey McCamey, 27, of the 7100 block of Venture Lane, was charged June 23 with intentionally violating a home detention order and failure to return to lawful detention. He was released on $30,000 bond.

Lindsey M. Maschhoff, 42, no address given, was charged June 23 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. She was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Isaiah R. Guerra, 20, of the 3500 block of Harris Road, was charged June 23 with intentionally violating a home detention order. He was released on $15,000 bond.

Kyle J. Gibson, 32, of New Haven, was charged June 23 with domestic battery. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Kao Ong, 45, of the 1000 block of Trick Avenue, was charged June 23 with domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury and strangulation. He was released on his own recognizance.

Katina Leverette aka Chlane Corey aka Theresa Smith aka Teresa Smith aka Sharonda Smith aka Tonya Bibbs aka Tina Smith, 48, was charged June 23 with three counts of cocaine dealing, one count of narcotic drug dealing, maintaining a common nuisance and misdemeanor marijuana possession. She was released on her own recognizance.

Joshua L. Cowens, 41, no address given, was charged June 23 with domestic battery and residential break in. He was being held in lieu of $12,500 bail.

Isabella M. Voirol, 18, of the 1900 block of Drexel Avenue, was charged June 23 with methamphetamine dealing. She was released on $50,000 bond.

Brian K. Lortie, 38, of the 2500 block of Sherman Boulevard, was charged June 23 with failure to register as a sex or violent offender. He was released on $10,000 bond.

Alonzo E. Haney Jr., 27, of the 2700 block of Schaper Drive, was charged June 24 with two counts of intimidation and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Aaron M. Chason, 20, of the 3200 block of Wayne Trace, was charged June 24 with arson, institutional criminal mischief and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. He was being held in lieu of $12,500 bail.

Alexandra H. Tanner aka Alexandra Baron aka Alexandrea Baron, 33 , of the 2500 block of Hubertus Avenue, was charged June 23 with unlawful syringe possession. She was released on her own recognizance.

Bobby E. Dubose Jr., 37, of the 7100 block of Venture Lane, was charged June 24 with intentionally violating a home detention order and failure to return to lawful detention. He was being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Juan E. Hurtado Gutierrez, 29, of Portland, was charged June 24 with operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance and cocaine possession. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Kyra E. Mills, 24, of the 3100 block of Wells Street, was charged June 24 with unlawful syringe possession and methamphetamine possession. She was released on her own recognizance but was being held on another charge.

Shaqwayla L. Stewart aka Shaqwayla Steward aka Shaqwayla Robinson, 30, of the 2900 block of Weisser Park Avenue, was charged June 24 with arson. She was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Kyle P. Henson, 48, of Gulfport, Florida, was charged June 24 with nonsupport of a dependent child. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Andrew J. Hartman, 31, of the 3800 block of Oakhurst Drive, was charged June 24 with operating a vehicle after being judged a habitual traffic offender, resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and reckless driving. He was released on his own recognizance.

Robert R. Romero, 57, of the 6800 block of Winford Shoals, was charged June 24 with two counts of child molesting. He was being held in lieu of $35,000 bail.