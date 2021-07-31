Felony report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Zachary A. Duffitt-Planck, 26, of Bluffton, was charged June 24 with operating a vehicle after being judged a habitual traffic offender. He was released on his own recognizance.

Victoria J. Pollard, 25, of the 4600 block of Glenmary Drive, was charged June 24 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. She was released on her own recognizance.

Martha A. Vazquez aka Martha Lemus aka Martha Jacuinde-Lemus aka Martha Orozco, 44, of the 5100 block of Oliver Street, was charged June 24 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. She was released on her own recognizance.

Rojelio Rubalcada Jr., 31, of the 3200 block of Dinnen Avenue, was charged June 24 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Justin P. Hammond, 31, of the 1500 block of Leesburg Road, was charged June 24 with unlawful syringe possession. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Gregory A. Foster, 38, of the 4000 block of Oakhurst Drive, was charged June 24 with intimidation and misdemeanor unlawful use of 911 service. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Alexander J. Short, 23, of Tolleson, Ariz., was charged June 25 with unlawful firearm possession, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of an accident. He was released on $15,000 bail.

Pedro Calan Mota, 43, of the 3100 block of South Monroe Street, was charged June 25 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on his own recognizance.

William W. Berghoff aka William Burghoff aka Danny J. Beineke, 50, of the 3500 block of Harvester Avenue was charged June 25 with theft. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Dary Jones Jr., 30, of the 3000 block of South Monroe Street, was charged June 25 with aggravated battery knowingly inflicting injury that creates a substantial risk of death, battery by means of a deadly weapon and using a firearm in the commission of an offense. He was released on $60,000 bond.

Christi L. Brabson aka Christi Martinez aka Christi Delarosa aka Christy Lou Brabson, 51, of the 10700 block of South U.S. 27, was charged June 25 with operating a vehicle after being judged a habitual traffic and misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equal to 0.15% or more. She was released on her own recognizance.

Kaleb D. Fluke, 20, of the 3100 block of South Harrison Street, was charged June 25 with narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor false informing. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Daniel M. Butler, 28, of the 600 block of Sturgis Street, was charged June 28 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on $2,500 bond.

James B. Nelson aka Benjamin Nelson, 63, of the 4000 block of Robinwood Drive, was charged June 28 with theft and misdemeanor criminal mischief. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Mario D. Frazier, 27, of the 2000 block of Bayview Drive, was charged June 28 with pointing a firearm at another person. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Anthony W. Atwood Jr.,37, of the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive, was charged June 28 with sexual misconduct with a minor and dissemination of matter harmful to minors. He was released on $12,500 bond.

Alex Rain aka Bay Lar, 32, of the 5900 block of Guild Drive, was charged June 28 with domestic battery with bodily injury to a person younger than 14, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of domestic battery committed in front a child and strangulation. He was released on his own recognizance.

Latosha Pickens, 48, of the 3200 block of Portage Boulevard, was charged June 28 with battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, strangulation and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon. She was released on her own recognizance.

Charles L. Dewey III aka Clee aka Cameron Jones, 25, of the 7500 block of Ideal Avenue, was charged June 28 with three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and sexual battery. He was released on $32,500 bond.

Edward A. Davis, 25, of the 5100 block of Stonehedge Boulevard, was charged June 29 with resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and driving with a suspended license. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.