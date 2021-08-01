Felony report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Brandon J. Biltz, 39, of the 1000 block of Maples Road, was charged June 29 with strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery. He was released on his own recognizance.

Ross M. Jordan, 30, of the 4200 block of Three Oaks Drive, was charged June 29 with neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury. He was released on $10,000 bond.

Marcus Fulk, 30, of Columbia City, was charged June 29 with methamphetamine possession, resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Sebastian K. Smith, 19, of the 1200 block of Michigan Avenue, was charged June 29 with arson damage by fire and criminal mischief. He was released on his own recognizance.

Carlos L. Taylor Jr., 38, of the 400 block of Greenwood Avenue, was charged June 29 with methamphetamine possession, intimidation and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

JaRod A. Smith aka Jarod Smith, 22, of the 2500 block of Bowser Avenue, was charged June 29 with domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant woman. He was released on his own recognizance.

Mohamad Ali, 21, of the 4100 block of Warsaw Street, was charged June 29 with domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. He was released on his own recognizance.

Sonya L. Rodriguez aka Cynthia Rodriguez, 51, no address given, was charged June 29 with domestic battery with bodily injury to a person younger than 14 and two counts of domestic battery committed in front of a child. She was being held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

John P. Weimer, 38, of the 1100 block of Michigan Avenue, was charged June 29 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor hash oil possession and paraphernalia possession. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Amanda K. Bickel aka Amanda Easter, 25, of the 1000 block of West Washington Center Road, was charged June 30 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession and paraphernalia possession. She was released on her own recognizance.

John C. Shuler-Martin aka John Martin, 38, of the 5400 block of North Clinton Street, was charged June 30 with operating a vehicle after being judged a habitual traffic offender. He was released on his own recognizance.

Amanda K. Sanford, 43, of the 10100 block of West Palo Verde Drive, was charged June 30 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and misdemeanor violation of driving conditions. She was released on $2,500 bond.

Ajiroghene A. Anderson, 46, of the 2000 block of Woodhaven Drive, was charged June 30 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon with misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident and violation of driving conditions. He was released on $5,000 bond.

Louis E. Powers II, 48, of the 2300 block of South Clinton Street, was charged June 30 with operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on his own recognizance.

Bryant D. Lawrence Jr., 22, of the 4100 block of South Anthony Boulevard, was charged June 30 with obstruction of justice, intimidation and misdemeanor invasion of privacy. He was being held in lieu of $13,250 bail.