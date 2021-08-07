Felony Report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Taylor A. Porter, 42, of the 9800 block of Tiffany Drive, was charged July 1 with auto theft – theft of an entire automobile and misdemeanor domestic battery. He was released on his own recognizance.

Timmothy C. Collins aka Timothy Collins aka Robert Cox, 56, of the 2000 block of Pauline Street, was charged July 1 with methamphetamine dealing. He was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Lou D. Walker, 65, of the 2100 block of Senior Drive, was charged July 1 with battery resulting in serious bodily injury. He was released on $10,000 bond.

Teha R. Bane aka Teha Rolland aka Tina T. Rowland aka Teha Rowland aka Teha Paige, 46, of the 1100 block of Swinney Avenue, was charged July 1 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and misdemeanor violation of driving conditions. She was released on $2,500 bond.

Jaylin J. Horton aka Jalen Horton aka Jaylin Bowles, 26, of the 700 block of South Melody Circle, was charged July 1 with criminal confinement with bodily injury and domestic battery. He was being held in lieu of $12,500 bail.

Shannon L. Orr aka Shannon Zuber aka Shannon Kaufmann, 40, of the 800 block of Applewood Road, was charged July 1 with battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Ashlen J. Ramer, 21, of the 4500 block of Highwood Drive, was charged July 1 with unlawful syringe possession. She was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Shawn E. Music, 44, of the 2400 block of Capitol Avenue, was charged July 1 with narcotic drug possession and methamphetamine possession. He was released on $5,000 bond.

Christopher C. Lopez, 46, of Kendallville, was charged July 1 with narcotic drug possession. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Joseph J. Bollenbacher, 35, of the 3500 block of Harvester Avenue, was charged July 2 with operating a vehicle after being judged a habitual traffic offender. He was released on his own recognizance.

Jarell D. Vaughn, 24, no address given, was charged July 2 with burglary of a dwelling, robbery, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, auto theft – theft of an entire automobile, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief. He was being held in lieu of $27,500 bail.

Clarence Johnson, 57, of the 2400 block of Lynn Avenue, was charged July 3 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on his own recognizance.

Kashawn T. Williams, 30, of the 700 block of Eckart Street, was charged July 3 with methamphetamine possession, narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor hash oil possession. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Frankie J. Whittle aka Frankie Brandebury, 23, of the 2100 block of Eden Street, was charged July 3 with invasion of privacy. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Holly D. Klotz, 42, of the 2400 block of Capitol Avenue, was charged July 6 with narcotic drug possession and methamphetamine possession. She was released on her own recognizance.

Kirk T. Laney, 37, of the 100 block of Hofer Avenue, was charged July 6 with methamphetamine possession. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Analycia M. Perez, 24, of the 2000 block of Shadybrook Drive, was charged July 6 with methamphetamine possession, narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor controlled substance possession and marijuana possession. She was being held in lieu of $12,500 bail.

Kyle N. Brown, 30, of the 2600 block of Stardale Drive, was charged July 7 with intimidation and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Michael Jacob Mettler, 23, of the 1300 block of Kensington Boulevard, was charged July 7 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor false informing. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Mason D. Thomas, 22, no address given, was charged July 7 with auto theft. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.