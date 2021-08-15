Felony report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Michael I. Espinoza, 22, of the 700 block of West Packard Avenue, was charged July 9 with domestic battery committed in front of a child. He was released on his own recognizance.

Jermaine A. Curtis, 37, of the 2000 block of Short Street, was charged July 9 with battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon. He was released on $12,500 bail.

Rodney W. Winchester aka Rodney K. Winchester, 35, of the 7300 block of Hickory Creek Drive, was charged July 9 with three counts of child molesting, vicarious sexual gratification where one of the victims is younger than 14 years old, incest, dissemination of matter harmful to minors, child solicitation and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was being held in lieu of $107,500.

Karen S. Harper aka Karen Johnson aka Karen Moore aka Karen Curry, 61, of the 6400 block of Fairfield Avenue, was charged July 9 with cocaine possession and misdemeanor conversion. She was released on her own recognizance.

Sylvester B. Schoch aka Sylvester Jones, 29, of the 700 block of Romy Avenue, was charged July 9 with carrying a handgun without a license and misdemeanor marijuana possession and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on $10,000 bond.

Darryl J. Johnson, 49, of the 700 block of Davis Street, was charged July 9 with fraud on a financial institution, three counts of forgery, identity deception and theft. He was being held in lieu of $22,500 bail.

Markus A. Ford, 30, of Indianapolis, was charged July 9 with marijuana dealing, narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license and driving while suspended. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Kendra L.W. Holmes, 28, of the 900 block of East Cook Road, was charged July 9 with battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and misdemeanor criminal mischief. She was released on $12,500 bond.

Ah S By, 29, of the 4500 block of Southpark Drive, was charged July 9 with domestic battery committed in front of a child. He was being held in lieu of $2,500.

Chelci A. Jones aka Chelci Foreman aka Chelci Coleman, 31, of the 300 block of Kinsmoor Avenue, was charged July 9 with methamphetamine possession, narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor controlled substance possession and paraphernalia possession. She was released on $12,500 bond.

Rafael X. Tolbert aka Rafael Tolbert Jr., 26, of the 1800 block of Kentucky Avenue, was charged July 9 with domestic battery committed in front of a child. He was released on his own recognizance.

Justin A. Heath, 35, of the 1900 block of Hobson Road, was charged July 9 with three counts of intimidation and misdemeanor intimidation, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. He was released on $7,500 bond.

Javon L. Sanders, 48, of the 3000 block of Alexander Street, was charged July 9 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on $2,500 bond.