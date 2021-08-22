Felony report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Eric D. Lewis aka William Pope, 44, of the 3300 block of Coliseum Boulevard West, was charged July 9 with intimidation, methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Dominique D. Steele, 30, no address given, was charged July 9 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor invasion of privacy. He was being held in lieu of $3,250 bail.

Dillan A. Isley, 30, of the 1900 block of Ardmore Avenue, was charged July 12 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, cocaine possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was released on his own recognizance.

Robert G. Smith, 63, of the 2100 block of Eckart Street, was charged July 12 with cocaine possession and misdemeanor unauthorized absence from home detention and paraphernalia possession. He was being held in lieu of $17,500 bail.

Alexander Burgos Matos, 48, of the 2900 Goshen Road, was charged July 12 with domestic battery, intimidation, invasion of privacy and misdemeanor criminal mischief. He was being held in lieu of $22,500 bail.

Jesus M. Campos-Pedroza, 29, of the 2700 block of Darlene Drive, was charged July 12 with strangulation and misdemeanor battery. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Robert L. Thomson, 46, of the 13200 block of Lake Everett Drive, was charged July 12 with methamphetamine possession. He was released on his own recognizance.

Karim Rahim, 43, of the 6000 block of Kent Road, was charged July 12 with child molesting, child seduction where defendant has a professional relationship with a child, child seduction where child care worker engages in fondling or touching with child 13 years old or younger and child molesting with fondling or touching with child younger than 14. He was released on $55,000 bond.

Shyan Marler, 22, no address given, was charged July 12 with auto theft – theft of an entire automobile and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. He was released on his own recognizance.

Nathaniel T. Wilkerson, 31 of the 300 block of West Superior Street was charged July 12 with failure to register as a sex or violent offender. He was released on $10,000 bond.

Chase A. Tanksley, 21, of the 4400 block of Tamarack Drive, was charged July 12 with aggravated battery where knowingly inflicting injury creating a substantial risk of death, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury. He was released on $70,000 bond.

Amanda M. Moore, 29, of Saint Joe, was charged July 12 with domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. She was being held without bail.

Carl S. Howard, 41, of the 1900 block of Hopewell Drive, was charged July 12 with operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Jonique L. Collins, 30, of the 3500 block of Geddes Court, was charged July 13 with operating a vehicle after being judged a habitual traffic offender. She was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Ronald L. Hale, 45, of Marion, was charged July 13 with nonsupport of a dependent child. He was released on $1,820 bond.

Douglas M. Wolf aka Dennis Wolf aka Darren Bell, 57, of the 2800 block of Mauldin Drive, was charged July 13 with theft. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Omar L. Restrepo aka Omar Restrepi, 36, of the 1400 block of Colony Court, was charged July 13 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Vincent J. Weaver, 27, of the 600 block of Riverside Avenue, was charged July 13 with criminal recklessness where defendant shoots a firearm into a building, being a felon carrying a handgun and marijuana possession. He was being held in lieu of $67,500 bail.

Jose S. Guzman, 19, of the 600 block of Colerick Street, was charged July 13 with carrying a handgun without a license, cocaine possession, theft of a firearm and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was being held in lieu of $22,500 bail.

Jalen Simpson, 24, of the 1400 block of East Lewis Street, was charged July 14 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on his own recognizance.

David A. Hedges, 43, of the 1100 block of Pluma Avenue, was charged July 14 with battery committed with a deadly weapon. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Caskey L. Zawadzke, 25, of Albion, was charged July 14 with domestic battery. She was released on $2,500 bond.

Tramain A. Keen, 22, of the 3800 block of Stafford Drive, was charged July 14 with domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, strangulation and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. He was being held without bail.

Hunter L. Barton, 19, of the 5300 block of Stellhorn Road, was charged July 15 with narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor hash oil possession. He was released on his own recognizance.

Giancarlo C. Aguilar, 45, of the 3300 block of Butler Court, was charged July 15 with resisting law enforcement. He was released on his own recognizance.

Christopher H. Palmer, 36, of the 3600 block of South Monroe Street, was charged July 15 with cocaine possession, narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on his own recognizance.

Douglas A. Pratt, 58, no address given, was charged July 15 with theft. He was released on his own recognizance.

Heather J. Lockett aka Heather Serres, 42, of the 7700 block of Regina Drive, was charged July 15 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. She was released on her own recognizance.

Steven D. Lockett, 50, of the 5700 block of Lois Lane, was charged July 15 with domestic battery and domestic battery committed in front of a child. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Steven L. Jones, 42, of the 900 block of East Washington Boulevard, was charged July 15 with robbery, strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with the reporting of a crime. He was released on his own recognizance.

Kyaw S. Aung, 43, of the 4000 block of Hessen Cassel Road, was charged July 15 with strangulation, domestic battery and misdemeanor interference with the reporting of a crime. He was released on his own recognizance.

Nathan C. Babbitt, 23, of the 1500 block of Connaught Court, was charged July 15 with resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor marijuana possession and paraphernalia possession. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Christopher A. Cass, 37, of the 2500 block of Maumee Avenue, was charged July 15 with domestic battery. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Shane L. Cavinder aka Shane Cavender, 44, of the 700 block of Stony Run Lane, was charged July 15 with three counts of methamphetamine dealing and cocaine possession. He was being held in lieu of $152,500 bail.

David V. Bondarenko, 24, of the 500 block of Overture Drive, was charged July 15 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle after being judged a habitual offender. He was released on $5,000 bond.

Gage S. Cason, 23, of the 11200 block of Pine Orchard Cover, was charged July 15 with domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury. He was released on his own recognizance.