Felony report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Rickan R. Williams, 26, of the 300 East Wildwood Avenue, was charged July 15 with resisting law enforcement, intimidation, and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Daiterrius Martin aka Daiterrius Bonner, 26, of the 7100 block of Venture Lane, was charged July 16 with two counts of intentionally violating a home detention order. He was released on $30,000 bond.

Kimmie D. Swangim aka Kimmie Swangin, 60, of the 800 block of Greenlawn Avenue, was charged July 16 with resisting law enforcement, methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Andrew J. Loew, 34, of the 7100 block of Venture Lane, was charged July 16 with intentionally violating a home detention order and failure to return to lawful detention. He was being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Aaron M. Kimbrell, 29, of the 2900 block of Saint Louis Avenue, was charged July 16 with child seduction where defendant has a professional relationship with child, child exploitation, child pornography possession and dissemination of matter harmful to minors. He was released on $20,000 bond.

Wendy S. Delaney aka Amanda Cruse and Wendy Lockridge, 41, of Modoc, was charged July 17 with intentionally violating a home detention order. She was released on $15,000 bond.

Fargo M. Glaspie aka Fargo Martinez aka Martinez Glaspie aka Fargo Cooper, 49, of the 7500 block of Decatur Road, was charged July 17 with theft. He was released on his own recognizance.

Savon D. Kizer, 21, of the 7100 block of Venture Lane, was charged July 17 with intentionally violating a home detention order and failure to return to lawful detention. He was released on $30,000 bond.

Patrick C. Atkins-Manu, 23, of the 5700 block of River Run Trail, was charged July 19 with criminal recklessness when the defendant committed aggressive driving and misdemeanor failure to remain at the scene of an accident. He was released on his own recognizance.

Casey R. Cain, 33, of the 2100 block of Eden Street, was charged July 19 with cocaine possession. He was released on his own recognizance.

Jarell J. Brewer aka James Jamer King, 37, of Angola, was charged July 19 with intimidation and invasion of privacy. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Lisa L. Schneider aka Lisa Stockman and Lisa Ridley, 36, of the 4900 block of Lima Road, was charged July 19 with narcotic drug possession. She was released on her own recognizance.

Terra L. Roling, 32, of Marion, was charged July 20 with two counts of intimidation. She was released on $12,500 bond.

Brian M. Knoke, 37, of the 2000 block of Cortland Avenue, was charged July 20 with domestic battery. He was released on his own recognizance.

Megan L. Krueckeberg, 36, of Kendallville, was charged July 20 with unlawful syringe possession and misdemeanor counts of marijuana possession and paraphernalia possession. She was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Nicholas R. Murphy, 26, of Markle, was charged July 20 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Darryl J. Johnson, 49, of the 700 block of Davis Street, was charged July 20 with arson and intimidation. He was being held in lieu of $12,500 bail.

Stephen E. Poag, 50, of the 1000 block of Coliseum Boulevard West, was charged July 20 with four counts of fraud. He was released on $10,000 bond.

Michael Barnfield, 47, of the 3700 block of Bowser Avenue, was charged July 20 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on his own recognizance.

Mitchell R. Kepler, 35, of the 7100 block of Venture Lane, was charged July 20 with intentionally violating a home detention order or failure to return to lawful detention. He was being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Leanna F. Colber, 37, of the 2700 block of West Washington Center Road, was charged July 20 with methamphetamine possession. She was released on $2,500 bond.

William L. Jones, 43, of the 900 block of East Washington Boulevard, was charged July 20 with two counts of forgery. He was released on $5,000 bond.

Charles L. Dewey III aka Clee aka Cameron Jones, 25, of the 7500 block of Ideal Avenue, was charged July 20 with child solicitation for sexual intercourse and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A warrant was issued for his arrest, totaling six arrest warrants.

Jeffrey Thigpen aka Jeffrey Wheeler, 49, of the 5000 block of Buell Drive, was charged July 20 with unlawful possession of a firearm, operating a vehicle after being judged a habitual traffic offender and misdemeanor marijuana dealing. He was released on $10,000 bond.

Jennifer E. Stephen aka Jennifer Rowe, 25, of Kendallville, was charged July 20 with theft. She was released on her own recognizance.

Michael Adare Blain, 31, of the 3800 block of Coleman Avenue, was charged July 21 with resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Christopher J. Deardorff, 44, of the 2000 block of Medford Drive, was charged July 21 with theft and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Ronnie L. Rutherford, 44, of the 3200 block of Lost Valley Road, was charged July 21 with three counts of dealing cocaine, four counts of narcotic drug dealing, one count of marijuana dealing and cocaine possession. He was being held in lieu of $355,000 bail.

Cutter A. Strickland, 29, of the 1400 block of Margaret Avenue, was charged July 21 with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness where defendant shoots a firearm into a building, resisting law enforcement, marijuana possession and obstruction of justice. He was being held in lieu of $137,000 bail.

Dylan R. Gamble, 23, of Wawaka, was charged July 21 with methamphetamine possession and marijuana possession. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Todd A. Stine, 60, of the 2200 block of Dellwood Drive, was charged July 21 with auto theft – theft of an entire automobile. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Kristy A. Wallace, 23, of New Haven, was charged July 22 with neglect of a dependent, narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor counts of marijuana possession and paraphernalia possession. She was released on $2,500 bond.

Michael P. Martinez, 30, of the 2300 block of Lillie Street, was charged July 22 with criminal confinement with bodily injury, domestic battery and domestic battery committed in front of a child. He was released on his own recognizance.

Clarence Johnson, 57, of the 2400 block of Lynn Avenue, was charged July 22 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Adam R. Logsdon, 33, of the 700 block of Russell Avenue, was charged July 22 with two counts of domestic battery with bodily injury, two counts of domestic battery committed in front of a child and one count of invasion of privacy. He was being held in lieu of $26,250 bail.

Rickey W. Burnett aka Ricky Burnett, 47, of the 4100 block of Brockton Lane, was charged July 22 with domestic battery. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Thomas Sheehe, 38, of the 12200 block of Harbour Pointe, was charged July 22 with strangulation, domestic battery and misdemeanor interference with the reporting of a crime. He was released on $5,750 bond.

Islam Kyaw, 33, of the 2700 block of East Paulding Road, was charged July 22 with strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery. He was released on his own recognizance.

Jonathan L. Hinton aka Jonathon Hinton, 37, of New Haven, was charged July 22 with invasion of privacy and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Heather R. Jennings, 29, of the 3100 block of Wells Street, was charged July 26 with unlawful syringe possession. She was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.