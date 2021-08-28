Felony report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Tommy J. Douglas Jr., 52, of the 700 block of Russell Avenue, was charged July 22 with two counts of intimidation, battery by means of a deadly weapon, domestic battery, two counts of pointing a firearm at another person, invasion of privacy and misdemeanor unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer. He was being held in lieu of $38,250 bail.

Dashawn Q. Billingsley, 37, of the 600 block of West Packard Avenue, was charged July 22 with resisting law enforcement where defendant operates a vehicle and misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Ernest J. Carswell, 28, of the 5200 block of Holton Avenue, was charged July 22 with domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant woman and strangulation. He was released on his own recognizance.

Gadiel Santos Colin, 40, of Indianapolis, was charged July 22 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on his own recognizance.

Michael Anthony Baker, 57, no address given, was charged July 23 with intimidation, unlawful syringe possession and misdemeanor controlled substance possession, marijuana possession and paraphernalia possession. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Kenneth A. Hale, 30, of the 6000 block of Moeller Road, was charged July 23 with methamphetamine possession, unlawful possession of a firearm, criminal recklessness and misdemeanor marijuana possession and paraphernalia possession. He was being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Aliah Doo, 21, of the 1800 block of Chartwell Drive, was charged July 26 with resisting law enforcement and mis-demeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration equal to at least 0.08% but less than 0.15%. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Willie K. Walker Jr., 22, of the 2600 block of Bowser Avenue, was charged July 26 with being a felon carrying a handgun and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. He was being held in lieu of $23,250 bail.

Brandon C. Bayes aka Brandon Abenath, 34, of the 1000 block of High Street, was charged July 26 with unlawful syringe possession. He was released on his own recognizance but was being held on another charge.

Stacy L. Butler, 39, of the 2700 block of 2700 block of Cooper Hill Run, was charged July 26 with criminal confinement with bodily injury, domestic battery in violation of a protection order, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and invasion of privacy. He was released on his own recognizance.

Steven M. Null Jr., 33, of the 1000 block of Fayette Drive, was charged July 26 with invasion of privacy. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Gabriel R. Miller, 38, of the 5100 block of Nassau Drive, was charged July 26 with methamphetamine possession. He was released on his own recognizance.