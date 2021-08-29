Felony report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Brandon D. Baker, 38, of the 7700 block of Aboite Center Road, was charged July 26 with methamphetamine possession, narcotic drug possession, cocaine possession and misdemeanor controlled substance possession, driving with a suspended license, marijuana possession and paraphernalia possession. He was released on his own recognizance.

Heather C. Nix, 48, of the 600 block of Davis Street, was charged July 26 with battery against a public safety official. She was released on her own recognizance.

Cutter A. Strickland, 29, of the 1400 block of Margaret Avenue, was charged July 27 with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Reggie D. Simmons, 29, of the 2900 block of Schele Avenue, was charged July 27 with carrying a handgun without a license, resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license. He was being held in lieu of $12,500 bail.

Demar G. Bartley, 32, of the 5500 block of Webster Street, was charged July 27 with domestic battery and strangulation. He was released on $12,500 bail.

Noah A. Garrett, 21, of the 6400 block of Covington Road, was charged July 27 with strangulation and domestic battery committed in front of a child. He was released on his own recognizance.

Tony Jackson, 29, of the 4600 block of South Hanna Street, was charged July 27 with murder. He was being held without bail.

Myo Hein Htut Aung, 22, of the 3400 block of Delray Drive, was charged July 28 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was released on his own recognizance.

Tommie L. Larry Jr., 27, of the 7100 block of Venture Lane, was charged July 28 with intentionally violating a home detention order. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Amber L. Woods aka Amber Traster and Amber Toomire, 30, of the 2700 block of Coliseum Boulevard West, was charged July 28 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor controlled substance possession, marijuana possession and paraphernalia possession. She was released on her own recognizance.

Brittney J. Ellert, 34, of the 7100 block of Venture Lane, was charged July 28 with intentionally violating a home detention order. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

Shane M. Stuckey, 36, of the 7100 block of Venture Lane, was charged July 28 with intentionally violating a home detention order and failure to return to lawful detention. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Daniel W. Pallick aka Daniel Pollick, 38, of the 7100 block of Venture Lane, was charged July 28 with intentionally violating a home detention order. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Joshua J. Milliman, 45, of the 2300 block of Northway Drive, was charged July 28 with resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, marijuana possession and reckless driving. He was released on $3,250 bond.

Adam A. Nocchi, 29, of New Haven, was charged July 28 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on his own recognizance.

Charles A. Martin Jr., 23, of the 3000 block of Drexel Avenue, was charged July 29 with narcotic drug possession. He was released on his own recognizance.

Deshaun O. Harris, 30, of the 4700 block of Tirol Pass, was charged July 29 with residential entry and break-in and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief. He was released on his own recognizance.

Nicholas C. Mitchell, 23, of the 7100 block of Chippenham Drive, was charged July 29 with attempted murder, aggravated battery when the assault poses substantial risk of death and using a firearm in the commission of an offense. He was released on $150,000 bond.

Jesse L. Gensheimer, 27, of the 5800 block of Heatherview Lane, was charged July 29 with unlawful possession of a firearm and being a felon carrying a handgun. He was being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Raymond E. Lowe Jr., 40, of the 4200 block of Tacoma Avenue, was charged July 29 with resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on his own recognizance.

Jacob A. Philpot, 26, of the 2800 block of Indiana Avenue, was charged July 29 with methamphetamine possession and unlawful syringe possession. He was being held in lieu of $12,500 bail.

Korta S. Thomas, 22, of the 7400 block of Mill Run Road, was charged July 29 with felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. He was being held without bail.

Tobias R. Ward, 39, no address given, was charged July 29 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor criminal trespass and paraphernalia possession. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.