Felony report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Wendy S. Delaney aka Amanda Cruse aka Wendy Lockridge, 41, of the 3100 block of Smith Street, was charged July 29 with cocaine possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. She was being held in lieu of $17,500 bail.

Krashaun M. Menson, 18, of the 2400 block of John Street, was charged July 29 with marijuana dealing. He was released on his own recognizance.

Michael A. Geiger, 32, of the 4500 block of South Park Drive, was charged July 29 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession and paraphernalia possession. He was released on his own recognizance.

Chit Tway aka Chit Htay, 27, of Phoenix, was charged July 29 with methamphetamine possession. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Nicholas R. Cox, 47, of the 12900 block of Passerine Boulevard, was charged July 29 with operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life, cocaine possession and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license and paraphernalia possession. He was being held in lieu of $27,500 bail.

Kyle S. Schone, 28, of the 10600 block of Oak Valley Road, was charged Aug. 2 with burglary with a deadly weapon, intimidation and misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury. He was released on $36,500 bond.

Dallas M. Jones, 29, of the 1000 block of Saint Marys Avenue, was charged Aug. 2 with robbery. He was released on $10,000 bond.

Travis S. Summers, 36, of the 600 block of Riverside Avenue, was charged Aug. 2 with operating a vehicle after being judged a habitual traffic offender. He was released on his own recognizance.

Christopher L. Michael, 28, of the 2700 block of Winch Street, was charged Aug. 2 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Ray Leroy Bell Jr., 57, of Uniondale, was charged Aug. 2 with unlawful syringe possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Quaila K. Sizemore-Brooks, 46, of the 4700 block of Hessen Cassel Road, was charged Aug. 2 with domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon. She was released on her own recognizance.

Donald D. Cornett aka Dusty Cornett aka Dusty Cornet, 42, of the 700 block of West Creighton Avenue, was charged Aug. 2 with strangulation, domestic battery committed in front of a child and misdemeanor invasion of privacy. He was being held in lieu of $5,750 bail.

Michael D. Jackson, 54, of the 400 block of East Washington Boulevard, was charged Aug. 2 with failure to register as a sex or violent offender and failure to possess ID. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Tamarkis J. Wade, 20, of the 3800 block of Stafford Drive, was charged Aug. 2 with being a felon carrying a handgun. He was released on $10,000 bond.

Branden L. Clark aka Braden L. Clark, 31, of the 13600 block of Palmetto Pass, was charged Aug. 2 with marijuana possession. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Shar B. Ali, 22, of the 6800 block of Autumn View Drive, was charged Aug. 2 with criminal confinement where a vehicle is used, domestic battery and misdemeanor invasion of privacy. He was being held in lieu of $13,250 bail.