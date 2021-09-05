Felony report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Alex P. Broom, 27, of the 800 block of Ansley Drive, was charged Aug. 2 with burglary with a deadly weapon, being a felon carrying a handgun, intimidation, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury. He was released on $47,500 bail.

Tommy A. Dailey aka Thomas Dailey, 59, of the 400 block of East Washington Boulevard, was charged Aug. 2 with failure to register as a sex or violent offender. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Matthew B. Wilson, 50, of the 3500 block of Coliseum Boulevard West, was charged Aug. 3 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on his own recognizance.

David W. Aker, 57, of the 5300 block of Goshen Road, was charged Aug. 3 with operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Oliver D. Ritchie,76, of the 1300 block of Runnion Avenue, was charged Aug. 3 with four counts of child molesting. He was released on $35,000 bond.

Ahmad L. Jones, 20, of the 4300 block of Winston Drive, was charged Aug. 3 with intimidation, pointing a firearm at another and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon. He was released on $15,000 bond.

Crystal Michelle Gamble, 35, of the 5300 block of North Bend Drive, was charged Aug. 3 with theft. She was released on her own recognizance.

Kellie J. McCann, 51, of the 5600 block of Kelso Lane, was charged Aug. 4 with methamphetamine possession, narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. She was released on her own recognizance.

Bryan L. Brown, 47, of the 6000 block of Moeller Road, was charged Aug. 4 with domestic battery. He was released on his own recognizance.

Hali N. Heath, 29, of Ossian, was charged Aug. 4 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession. She was released on $2,500 bond.

Michael L. Hirl, 45, of the 7700 block of Breckenwood Drive, was charged Aug. 4 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Torey Martin, 25, of the 4600 block of Jason Drive, was charged Aug. 4 with domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury and domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Tommy L. Harris Jr., 40, of the 4400 block of Lillie Street, was charged Aug. 4 with operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life. He was released on his own recognizance.

E. Sar, 42, of the 1500 block of Elmrow Drive, was charged Aug. 5 with invasion of privacy. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Demarcus A. Starks, 37, of the 800 block of Columbia Avenue, was charged Aug. 5 with strangulation and domestic battery. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Accosta D. Hughes, 47, of the 3700 block of Nevada Avenue, was charged Aug. 5 with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on his own recognizance.

Lisa M. Henry, 57, of the 2800 block of Rolston Street, was charged Aug. 5 with cocaine possession. She was released on her own recognizance.

David S. Cobb Jr., 32, of the 3400 block of South Calhoun Street, was charged Aug. 5 with cocaine possession and misdemeanor controlled substance possession, driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.15% or higher, marijuana possession, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and paraphernalia possession. He was released on his own recognizance.

Anthony T. Juday, 36, of the 4500 block of Craftsbury Circle, was charged Aug. 5 with theft, methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor controlled substance possession and resisting law enforcement. He was released on his own recognizance but was being held on other charges.

Brian C. Kirsch, 35, of the 1400 block of Cynthia Avenue, was charged Aug. 5 with criminal confinement with bodily injury, domestic battery and misdemeanor invasion of privacy. He was being held in lieu of $22,500 bail.

Frederick Starks, 37, of the 4500 block of Lillie Street, was charged Aug. 5 with battery resulting in serious bodily injury and misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury and criminal mischief. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Nawob S. Powell, 49, of the 1700 block of Black Bear Drive, was charged Aug. 5 with domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. He was released on his own recognizance.

Jammie S. Klein aka Jammie Voors, 31, of the 900 block of Archer Avenue, was charged Aug. 5 with cocaine possession and misdemeanor operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equal to 0.15% or higher. She was released on her own recognizance.

Stephanie N. Garcia Cardoso, 37, of Elkhart, was charged Aug. 5 with methamphetamine possession, unlawful syringe possession and misdemeanor false informing. She was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

William J. Kintzel, 62, of South Whitley, was charged Aug. 5 with cocaine possession. He was released on his own recognizance.

Heather N. Lahrman, 29, of the 10300 Missaukee Trail, was charged Aug. 5 with neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury and domestic battery with bodily injury to a person younger than 14. She was released on her own recognizance.

Sebastian X. Smith, 19, of the 1200 block of Michigan Avenue, was charged Aug. 5 with arson, destructive device possession and theft where loss is more than $250 but less than $5,000. He was released on $22,500 bond.

Abbott D. Logan, 37, of the 3000 block of Plaza Drive, was charged Aug. 5 with cocaine dealing, marijuana dealing and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. He was being held in lieu of $60,000 bail.

Brendon C. Johnson, 30, of the 2500 block of Darlene Court, was charged Aug. 5 with failure to register as a sex or violent offender. He was released on $10,000 bond.

Trevon T. Rolan, 24, of the 1800 block of Fox Point Trail, was charged Aug. 5 with carrying a handgun without a license. He was released on $10,000 bond.

Troy M. Havis, 33, of the 4600 block of East Washington Boulevard, was charged Aug. 5 with cocaine possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was released on his own recognizance but was being held on other charges.

Heath J. Ault II, 22, of the 1300 block of Dodge Avenue, was charged Aug. 6 with strangulation and domestic battery. He was released on his own recognizance.

Amber L. Heck, 42, of the first block of Country Forest Drive, was charged Aug. 6 with neglect of a dependent, operating a vehicle while intoxicated or under the influence of a controlled substance and misdemeanor marijuana possession. She was released on her own recognizance.

Myan T. Green, 26, of the 300 block of Three Rivers North, was charged Aug. 6 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and false informing. She was released on $2,500 bond.