Felony report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Jessica M. Leamon, 40, of Garrett, was charged Aug. 10 with narcotic drug possession. She was being held without bail.

Shane A. Debolt, 43, no address given, was charged Aug. 10 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession and paraphernalia possession. He was released on his own recognizance.

John C. Shuler aka John Shuler-Martin aka John Martin, 38, of the 5400 block of North Clinton Street, was charged Aug. 10 with operating a vehicle after being judged a habitual traffic offender. He was held without bail.

Gabriel M. Moore aka Gabriel Hale, 23, of the 8200 block of Ravinia Road, was charged Aug. 10 with theft. He was being held without bail.

Darin D. Kelley Jr., 29, of the 500 block of Overture Drive, was charged Aug. 10 with domestic battery committed in front of a child, strangulation and misdemeanor criminal recklessness. He was released on $5,000 bond.

Louis C. Thomas aka Louis Morgan, 21, was charged Aug. 11 with being a felon carrying a handgun. He was being held without bail.

Jamarcus D. Waller, 29, of the 4600 block of Spatz Avenue, was charged Aug. 11 with cocaine possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was being held without bail.

Brandyn J. Miller, 27, of Decatur, was charged Aug. 11 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor disorderly conduct – unreasonable noise. He was released on his own recognizance.