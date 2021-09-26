Felony report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Olie McNeal Jr., aka Ollie McNeal Jr., 45, of the 7100 block of Venture Lane, was charged Aug. 11 with intentionally violating a home detention order and failure to return to lawful detention. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Tracie D. Workman, 46, of the 2900 block of Monroe Street, was charged Aug. 11 with intimidation. She was released on $10,000 bond.

Eddie M. White, 38, of the 4600 block of East Washington Boulevard, was charged Aug. 11 with cocaine possession. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Courtney D. Lyons, 41, of the 1200 block of Columbia Avenue, was charged Aug. 11 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor invasion of privacy and paraphernalia possession. He was being held without bail.

Calvin C. Thomas III, 30, of the 3300 block of Montana Drive, was charged Aug. 11 with narcotic drug possession. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Jodi K. Voors, 28, of the 2600 block of South Wayne Avenue, was charged Aug. 11 with narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession. She was released on her own recognizance.

Nickii W. Ivy aka Nickie Ivy, 48, of the 3300 block of East Paulding Road, was charged Aug. 11 with narcotic drug possession and marijuana possession. She was released on her own recognizance.

Piang S. Mung, 27, of the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue, was charged Aug. 12 with battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. He was released on his own recognizance.

Dequan D. Bratton aka Diquan Bratton, 35, of the 2900 block of Alexander Street, was charged Aug. 12 with domestic battery resulting in serious injury, domestic battery, domestic battery in front of a child, and three counts of neglect of a dependent. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Pau T. Sang, 23, of the 2700 block of Busche Drive, was charged Aug. 12 with battery by means of a deadly weapon. He was released on his own recognizance.

Jai D. Burger, 41, of Monroeville, was charged Aug. 12 with domestic battery committed in front of a child and misdemeanor interference with the reporting of a crime. He was released on his own recognizance.

Min Htike, 32, of the 3400 block of Montagne Drive, was charged Aug. 12 with domestic battery committed in front of a child. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Erazo Henry Castellanos aka Henry Erazo, 47, of the 4700 block of Pleasant Valley Drive, was charged Aug. 12 with domestic battery committed in front of a child, residential break-in, two counts of intimidation and misdemeanor criminal trespass, battery resulting in bodily injury and criminal mischief. He was released on his own recognizance.

Keith L. Jackson, 49, of the 6900 block of Sunland Drive, was charged Aug. 12 with domestic battery. He was released on his own recognizance.

Travis R. Arnett, 51, of the 5300 block of Goshen Road, was charged Aug. 12 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and misdemeanor violation of driving conditions. He was being held without bail.