Felony reports

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Taijon L. Davis, 21, of the 8100 block of Community Lane, was charged Aug. 12 with resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Francisco M. Vazquez, 38, of the 3000 block of Oliver Street, was charged Aug. 12 with intimidation and misdemeanor invasion of privacy and criminal mischief. He was being held without bail.

Stephanie Uballe, 24, of the 7100 block of Hickory Creek Drive, was charged Aug. 12 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. She was released on $2,500 bail.

Jordan C. Bojinoff, 26, of the 900 block of Columbia Avenue, was charged Aug. 12 with three counts of domestic battery, one count in front of a child, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, confinement and misdemeanor invasion of privacy. He was being held without bail.

Bree L. Jackson aka Bree Williams, 40, of the 5900 block of Bunt Drive, was charged Aug. 12 with domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, domestic battery, strangulation and misdemeanor criminal mischief. She was being held in lieu of $7,500 bail.

Madisen R. McBride, 20, of the 7100 block of Venture Lane, was charged Aug. 12 with resisting law enforcement, auto theft – theft of an entire automobile and misdemeanor intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license. She was released on $5,000 bond.

Marvell D. Robinson, 29, of the 1000 block of Lake Avenue, was charged Aug. 12 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on $2,500 bail.

Corey M. Christlieb aka Cory Christlieb, 33, of the 1200 block of Tulip Tree Road, was charged Aug. 12 with methamphetamine possession, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and unlawful syringe possession. He was being held in lieu of $22,500 bail.

Attianna S. Sain, 27, of the 5700 block of Challenger Parkway, was charged Aug. 12 with two counts of neglect of a dependent. She was released on her own recognizance.

Han Shaw, 33, of the 5300 block of Plaza Drive, was charged Aug. 13 with intimidation and misdemeanor public intoxication. He was being held without bail.

Andrew J. Loew, 34, of the 7100 block of Venture Lane, was charged Aug. 13 with failure to register as a sex or violent offender. He was being held without bail.

Nicole M. Lebo, 44, of Indianapolis, was charged Aug. 13 with methamphetamine possession, cocaine possession and marijuana possession. She was being held without bail.

Douglas A. Pratt, 58, of the 4400 block of Marquette Drive, was charged Aug. 13 with theft. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Cory A. Tierney, 24, of the 1000 block of Coliseum Boulevard North, was charged Aug. 13 with invasion of privacy. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Anthony R. Smith aka Anthony Henderson, 33, of the 7100 block of Venture Lane, was charged Aug. 13 with intentionally violating a home detention order and failure to return to lawful detention. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Lance E. Welborn, 53, of the 300 block of West Superior Street, was charged Aug. 13 with battery against a public safety and misdemeanor operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equal to 0.15% or higher and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on $2,500 bail.

Shawndrell M. Franklin, 25, of the 300 block of West Butler Street, was charged Aug. 13 with unlawful possession of a firearm and being a felon carrying a handgun. He was released on his own recognizance.

Noah J. Harris, 20, of the 900 block of East Cook Road, was charged Aug. 16 with confinement. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Tavonne Johnson-Samuels aka Tavonne Johnson, 24, of the 2700 block of West Washington Center Road, was charged Aug. 16 with criminal confinement using a vehicle, criminal confinement with bodily injury and domestic battery. He was being held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Joseph K. Leslie aka Joe Leslie, 39, of the 3500 block of Bass Road, was charged Aug. 16 with criminal confinement with moderate bodily injury and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. He was released on $12,500 bond.