Felony report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Ray L. Bell Jr., 57, of Uniondale, was charged Aug. 16 with unlawful syringe possession and narcotic drug possession. He was released on $5,000 bond.

Jerry D. Young Jr., 22, of the 2900 block of Alexander Street, was charged Aug. 17 with carrying a handgun without a license. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Dennis D. Stano, 52, of the 5300 block of Goshen Road, was charged Aug. 17 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and misdemeanor violation of driving conditions. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Corben C. Ruse, 29, of Columbia City, was charged Aug. 17 with methamphetamine possession, narcotic drug possession and unlawful syringe possession. He was released on $7,500 bond.

Alysha R. Long, 28, of the 7500 block of Decatur Road, was charged Aug. 17 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession and paraphernalia possession. She was released on her own recognizance but was being held on another charge.

Douglas A. Pratt, 59, of the 4400 block of Marquette Drive, was charged Aug. 17 with theft. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Shayette R. Kizer, 32, of the 10719 block of South U.S. 27, was charged Aug. 17 with invasion of privacy. She was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Justin S. Elser, 41, of the 300 block of West Superior Street, was charged Aug. 17 with two counts of failure to register as a sex or violent offender. He was being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

William C. Brisentine IV, 52, of the 7900 block of Decatur Road, was charged Aug. 18 with operating a vehicle after being judged a habitual traffic offender and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Kyle A. Bolton aka Kasper Knight, 30, of the 4500 block of Craftsbury Circle, was charged Aug. 18 with burglary with a deadly weapon. He was released on $25,000 bond.

Phethsamone Nakhammouane, 40, of the 5600 block of Smith Street, was charged Aug. 18 with cocaine possession and misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated. She was released on her own recognizance.

Kevin E. Cordero Garcia aka Kevin Cordero, 26, of the 4700 block of South Anthony Boulevard, was charged Aug. 18 with cocaine possession and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on his own recognizance.

Michael A. Leonard Jr., 23, of the 400 block of East Washington Boulevard, was charged Aug. 18 with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and armed robbery. He was released on $35,000 bond.

Alfonso V. Ramirez, 40, of the 5000 block of Buell Drive, was charged Aug. 18 with domestic battery committed in front of a child. He was released on his own recognizance.