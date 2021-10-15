Felony Report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Dustin C. Hall, 32, of the 2500 block of Corvalis Avenue, was charged Aug. 18 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. He was released on $2,500 bond.

John J. Bennett aka James Bennett, 37, of the 6400 block of Hessen Cassel Road, was charged Aug. 18 with controlled substance dealing, being a felon carrying a handgun and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was being held in lieu of $60,000 bond.

Kondwani D. Beathea, 38, of the 5500 block of Allendale Drive, was charged Aug. 18 with unlawful possession of a firearm, being a felon carrying a handgun and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was released on his own recognizance.

Heather J. Lockett aka Heather Serres, 42, of the 7700 block of Regina Drive, was charged Aug. 18 with methamphetamine possession. She was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Wesley D. White, 44, no address given, was charged Aug. 19 with resisting law enforcement, auto theft – theft of an entire automobile, residential break-in, unlawful syringe possession and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and paraphernalia possession. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Riley J. Culp, 24, of the 5700 block of Graber Drive, was charged Aug. 19 with resisting law enforcement operating a vehicle. He was released on his own recognizance.

Antonio Flores, 28, of the 5700 block of Graber Drive, was charged Aug. 19 with domestic battery committed in front of a child. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Nicholas G. Bolin aka Nickolas Bolin, of the 300 block of Brandriff Street, 33, was charged Aug. 19 with operating a vehicle after being judged a habitual traffic offender. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Ernest J. Perez Jr., 37, of the 800 block of East Rudisill Boulevard, was charged Aug. 19 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. He was released on his own recognizance.

Sean A. Musser, 39, of the 6700 block of Raintree Road, was charged Aug. 19 with domestic battery. He was released on his own recognizance.

Cody D. Nagel, 31, of the 1900 block of West Ferguson Road, was charged Aug. 19 with theft. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Austin L. Williams, 33, of the 3700 block of Daveway Drive, was charged Aug. 19 with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and methamphetamine possession. He was being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Patrick D. Manuel aka Patrick McLaurin, 41, of the 1600 block of Spy Run Avenue, was charged Aug. 19 with armed robbery. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Jason R. Lea, 23, of the 7100 block of Venture Lane, was charged Aug. 19 with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He was released on $10,000 bond.

Samuel Caston Jr., 56, of the 400 block of East Leith Street, was charged Aug. 19 with operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life. He was released on his own recognizance.

William S. Tudor, 33, of the 1000 block of Third Street, was charged Aug. 19 with domestic battery and domestic battery committed in front of a child. He was released on his own recognizance.

Daniel W. Honea, 32, of Laketon, was charged Aug. 19 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Joshua A. Mitchell aka Joshua Scroggins, 28, of the 2200 block of Versailles Village Place, was charged Aug. 19 with narcotic drug dealing, two counts of battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. He was released on $70,000 bond.

Demarcus D. Michael, 26, of Plainfield, was charged Aug. 20 with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was released on his own recognizance.

James M. Bell, 37, of the 3900 block of Oxford Street, was charged Aug. 23 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and misdemeanor violation of driving conditions. He was released on his own recognizance.

Michelle R. Bryan, 49, of the 2000 block of Brookside Street, was charged Aug. 24 with narcotic drug possession, unlawful syringe possession and misdemeanor controlled substance possession and paraphernalia possession. She was released on her own recognizance.

Lecameron T. Smith-Reed aka Lecameron Smith and LeCameron Smith-Reed, 31, of the 2900 block of Bowser Avenue, was charged Aug 24 with carrying a handgun without a license, strangulation and domestic battery committed in front of a child. He was being held in lieu of $15,000 bail.