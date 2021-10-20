Felony report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Roselyn M. Howe, 20, of New Haven, was charged Aug. 24 with battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer, resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. She was being held in lieu of $12,500 bail.

Javier Pedroza, 20, of the 2500 block of Corby Drive, was charged Aug. 24 with methamphetamine dealing. He was released on $50,000 bond.

Jennifer A. Hall aka Jennifer Bowman, 33, of the 4100 block of Bowser Avenue, was charged Aug. 24 with methamphetamine possession, unlawful syringe possession, narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession. She was released on $7,500 bond.

Demarque J. Perkins, 21, of the 900 block of Lake Avenue, was charged Aug. 24 with resisting law enforcement. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Michelle L. McMahon, 52, of the 8400 block of Forsythia Court, was charged Aug. 25 with theft. She was released on her own recognizance.

Luis A. Castillo Jr., 38, of the 800 block of East Rudisill Boulevard, was charged Aug. 25 with child molesting. He was released on $10,000 bond.

Nathaniel C.W. Jackson, 43, of the 1000 block of Coliseum Boulevard North, was charged Aug. 25 with battery against a public safety official and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, marijuana possession and paraphernalia possession. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Robert P. Fisher, 46, no address given, was charged Aug. 25 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Cavanaugh C. Black, 18, of New Haven, was charged Aug. 25 with narcotic drug possession. He was released on his own recognizance.

Anthony J. Glaser, 28, of Indianapolis was charged Aug. 25 with theft. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Eddie F. Billingsley aka Eddie Woods, 59, of the 1800 block of Fox Point Trail was charged Aug. 25 with cocaine possession. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Taylon A. Durst, 38, of the 6200 block of Orchard Lane, was charged Aug. 25 with battery against a public safety official. He was released on $2,500 bond.

John W. Williams III, 38, of the 4500 block of Reed Street, was charged Aug. 25 with domestic battery committed in front of a child. He was released on his own recognizance.

Leslie A. Jones, 40, of the 2600 block of Bellevue Drive, was charged Aug. 25 with welfare fraud. She was released on her own recognizance.

William R. Duzinskas, 40, of the 1400 block of West Washington Center Road, was charged Aug. 26 with four counts of intimidation, battery against a public safety official and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. He was being held in lieu of $12,500 bail.

Page M. Heinz, 26, of Harlan, was charged Aug. 26 with theft. She was released on her own recognizance.

Joshua R. Letner, 40, of the 3000 block of Glencairn Drive, was charged Aug. 26 with methamphetamine dealing, narcotic drug dealing, carrying a handgun without a license and marijuana dealing. He was released on $160,000 bond.

Dauris Anderson, 28, of the 6400 block of Alvarez Drive, was charged Aug 26 with carrying a handgun without a license, cocaine possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was released on $12,500 bond.

Niki J. Mast aka Niki Hough, 38, of the 400 block of East Wildwood Avenue, was charged Aug. 26 with methamphetamine dealing, cocaine possession and misdemeanor controlled substance possession. She was being held in lieu of $52,500 bail.

Willard D. Bodenheimer, 47, of Yoder, was charged Aug. 26 with confinement and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He was released on his own recognizance.

Donathan D. Woods, 35, of the 3100 block of Bowser Avenue, was charged Aug. 26 with rape and sexual battery. He was being held in lieu of $12,500 bail.

Savannah R. Balmer, 18, of Heber Springs, Arkansas, was charged Aug. 26 with two counts of child molesting. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

Duane J. Claycomb, 44, of the 5900 block of Oakmont Road, was charged Aug. 26 with invasion of privacy. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Ricky A. Bennett aka Ricky Bennett Sr., 50, of New Haven, was charged Aug. 26 with resisting law enforcement, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, battery and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on his own recognizance.

David W. Bower, 50, of the 7200 block of Moeller Road, was charged Aug. 26 with methamphetamine possession. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Isaac M. Deras-Banegas, 42, of the 2600 block of St. Marys Avenue, was charged Aug. 26 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Amy M. Barrett, 35, of the 6700 block of Bittersweet Drive, was charged Aug. 26 with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle after being judged a habitual traffic offender. She was released on $5,000 bond.

Clarance L. Brooks aka Clarence Brooks, 35, of the 4300 block of Richfield Lane, was charged Aug. 26 with domestic battery. He was released on his own recognizance.

Jonathan C. Bradford, 28, of the 4900 block of Hoagland Avenue, was charged Aug. 26 with battery against a public safety official and intimidation. He was released on $5,000 bond.

Joshua J. Snider aka Joshua Jay Snider, 26, of Auburn, was charged Aug. 27 with unlawful syringe possession and methamphetamine possession. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.