Felony report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Niki J. Mast aka Niki Hough, 38, of the 400 block of East Wildwood Avenue, was charged Aug. 26 with methamphetamine dealing, cocaine possession and misdemeanor controlled substance possession. She was being held in lieu of $52,500 bail.

Willard D. Bodenheimer, 47, of Yoder, was charged Aug. 26 with confinement and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He was released on his own recognizance.

Donathan D. Woods, 35, of the 3100 block of Bowser Avenue, was charged Aug. 26 with rape and sexual battery. He was being held in lieu of $12,500 bail.

Savannah R. Balmer, 18, of Heber Springs, Arkansas, was charged Aug. 26 with two counts of child molesting. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

Duane J. Claycomb, 44, of the 5900 block of Oakmont Road, was charged Aug. 26 with invasion of privacy. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Ricky A. Bennett aka Ricky Bennett Sr., 50, of New Haven, was charged Aug. 26 with resisting law enforcement, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, battery and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on his own recognizance.

David W. Bower, 50, of the 7200 block of Moeller Road, was charged Aug. 26 with methamphetamine possession. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Isaac M. Deras-Banegas, 42, of the 2600 block of Saint Marys Avenue, was charged Aug. 26 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Amy M. Barrett, 35, of the 6700 block of Bittersweet Drive, was charged Aug. 26 with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle after being judged a habitual traffic offender. She was released on $5,000 bond.

Clarance L. Brooks aka Clarence Brooks, 35, of the 4300 block of Richfield Lane, was charged Aug. 26 with domestic battery. He was released on his own recognizance.

Jonathan C. Bradford, 28, of the 4900 block of Hoagland Avenue, was charged Aug. 26 with battery against a public safety official and intimidation. He was released on $5,000 bond.

Joshua J. Snider aka Joshua Jay Snider, 26, of Auburn, was charged Aug. 27 with unlawful syringe possession and methamphetamine possession. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Isaiah Solis, 21, of the 400 block of West Dewald Street, was charged Aug. 27 with domestic battery in violation of a protection order, domestic battery committed in front of a child, methamphetamine possession and narcotic drug possession. He was released on his own recognizance.

Tiffany M. Nodine, 24, of the 5900 block of Decatur Road, was charged Aug. 27 with unlawful syringe possession and methamphetamine possession. She was being held without bail.

Derrick O. Martin, 52, of the 7400 block of Sunny Lane, was charged Aug. 30 with leaving the scene of an accident with moderate or serious bodily injury and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Jessica M. Renkenberger, 38, of Kendallville, was charged Aug. 30 with corrupt business influence and three counts of theft. She was released on her own recognizance.

Larry J. Mast aka Joseph Mast, 48, of New Haven, was charged Aug. 30 with resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and reckless driving. He was being held without bail.

Germaine Jackson, 40, of the 4400 block of Bowser Avenue, was charged Aug. 30 with domestic battery committed in front of a child. He was released on his own recognizance.

Charles R. Powell, 36, of the 400 block of Agnes Street, was charged Aug. 30 with domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury and domestic battery committed in front of a child. He was released on his own recognizance.

Michael D. Mura, 40, of the 5500 block of North Clinton Street, was charged Aug. 30 with three counts of child porn possession with an aggravating factor and child possession pornography. He was released on $32,500 bond.

Jacquelyn S. Weekley aka Jackie Weekly aka Jacquelyn Weekley-Habegger, 54, of the 7100 block of Venture Lane, was charged Aug. 30 with intentionally violating a home detention order and failure to return to lawful detention. She was released on $30,000 bond.

Jacob T. Stevens, 25, of Hicksville was charged Aug. 30 with battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer, intimidation and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. He was being held without bail.

Justice A. Culver, 26, of the 1100 block of West Fourth Street, was charged Aug. 30 with residential break-in. He was released on his own recognizance.

Brian K. Easterly, 31, of the 800 block of Dolphin Drive, was charged Aug. 30 with criminal recklessness where defendant shoots a firearm into a building and carrying a handgun without a license. He was released on $20,000 bond.

James J. Oldham V, 24, of the 4900 block of Pocono Crossing, was charged Aug. 30 with narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license. He was released on $2,500 bond.