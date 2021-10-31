Felony report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Sherida A. Jones aka Sherida Klaff aka Sherida Wasson-Klaff, 39, of the 3400 block of Piney Creek Drive, was charged Aug. 30 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. She was released on $2,500 bond.

Robert L. Even, 28, of the 100 block of East Wildwood Avenue, was charged Aug. 30 with unlawful syringe possession. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Adrian Hernandez-Rodriguez, 48, of the 6900 block of Bradford Drive, was charged Aug. 30 with unlawful sale of a security, two counts of securities fraud and theft. He was released on his own recognizance.

James L. Wheeler Jr., 56, of the 200 block of West Suttenfield Avenue, was charged Aug. 31 with operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life, methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. He was released on his own recognizance.

Tiffany Adkins, 30, no address given, was charged Aug. 31 with unlawful syringe possession. She was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Annmarie Kolkman aka Ann M. Egan aka Annmarie Egan, 54, of the 2700 block of Fairfield Avenue, was charged Aug. 31 with invasion of privacy. She was released on $2,500 bond.

Krusean Wilkerson, 31, of the 500 block of Coliseum Boulevard East, was charged Aug. 31 with cocaine possession and unlawful syringe possession. He was released on his own recognizance but was being held on another charge.

Bobby J. Revel, 41, of the 1900 block of West Fourth Street, was charged Aug. 31 with auto theft  theft of an entire automobile. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Bay S. Dola, 22, of the 1500 block of Fayette Drive, was charged Aug. 31 with strangulation and two counts domestic battery, one count committed in front of a child and one count resulting in moderate bodily injury. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Steven Hall, 55, of the 2700 block of St. Marys Avenue, was charged Aug. 31 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on his own recognizance.

Marcus L. Vaughn, 45, of the 4700 block of Lafayette Street, was charged Aug. 31 with operating a vehicle after being judged a habitual traffic offender. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Matthew R. Baker, 35, of the 3500 block of Coliseum Boulevard West, was charged Aug. 31 with failure of a violent sex offender to possess ID. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

David L. Lacey aka Tyrone T. Davis, 60, of the 400 block of East Leith Street, was charged Aug. 31 with operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life. He was released on his own recognizance.

Demetrius D. Davis, 46, of Grandview, Missouri, was charged Aug. 31 with theft. He was released on $2,500 bail.

Joshua R. Letner, 40, of the 3000 block of Glencairn Drive, was charged Aug. 31 with cocaine dealing. He was released on $50,000 bond.

Dashawn D. Jones, 31, of the 2600 block of Belle Vista Boulevard, was charged Aug. 31 with battery resulting in serious bodily injury, domestic battery committed in front of a child and misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Natasha N. Bell, 37, of the 5400 block of South Harrison Street, was charged Aug. 31 with methamphetamine dealing and misdemeanor Schedule IV controlled substance dealing. She was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Kenneth R. Gunn, 46, of the 2800 block of Raymond Street, was charged Aug. 31 with operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life. He was released on his own recognizance.

Ajaylan M. Shabazz aka Jaylan Shabazz, 24, no address given, was charged Aug. 31 with battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer and battery by bodily waste where victim is a public safety officer. He was being held in lieu of $12,500 bail.

Christopher A. King, 27, of the 7100 block of Thamesford Drive, was charged Aug. 31 with marijuana possession. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Ya Pas, 29, of the 5200 block of Lillie Street, was charged Aug. 31 with domestic battery, domestic battery committed in front of a child and misdemeanor criminal mischief. He was released on his own recognizance.

Cartrelle L. Sullivan, 42, of the 5100 block of Bowser Avenue, was charged Aug. 31 with theft. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Maggie A. Gibson Miller aka Maggie Miller, 41, of the 800 block of Archer Avenue, was charged Aug. 31 with methamphetamine possession. She was released on her own recognizance.

Juan Aguirre, 32, of the 2600 block of Marcy Lane, was charged Aug. 31 with operating a vehicle after being judged a habitual traffic offender. He was released on his own recognizance.

Airon L. Mitchell, 23, of the 4700 block of Schaper Drive, was charged Aug. 31 with narcotic drug possession, being a felon carrying a handgun, narcotic drug possession, marijuana possession and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. He was being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Lillian N. Fore, 20, of the 10300 block of Old Leo Road, was charged Aug. 31 with confinement and misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with the reporting of a crime. She was released on her own recognizance.

Dalton R. McCuiston, 24, of the 6300 block of Pawawna Drive, was charged Aug. 31 with marijuana dealing and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Daniel T. Goff, 43, of the 1900 block of Lima Lane, was charged Sept. 1 with fraud. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Evalyn M. Sanchez, 19, of the 4700 block of Tyrone Road, was charged Sept. 1 with neglect of a dependent. She was released on her own recognizance.

Terry G. Clayton, 36, of the 4500 of Southwest Anthony Wayne Drive, was charged Sept. 1 with operating a vehicle after being judged a habitual traffic offender. He was released on his own recognizance.

Roselyn M. Howe, 20, of New Haven, was charged Sept. 1 with resisting law enforcement. She was released on $2,500 bond.

Kenton T. Gill, 20, of the 5800 block of Blissfield Court, was charged Sept. 1 with narcotic drug possession and neglect of a dependent. He was released on his own recognizance.

Jason K. Fletcher, 41, of the 400 block of East Washington Boulevard, was charged Sept. 1 with unlawful possession of a firearm, being a felon carrying a handgun and methamphetamine possession. He was being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Otha H. Nowlin aka Otha Nowlin III,29, of the 400 block of Buchanan Street, was charged Sept. 1 with battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Timothy A. Harris Jr., 34, of the 3500 block of Brooklyn Avenue, was charged Sept. 1 with invasion of privacy, battery against a public safety official and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief. He was released on $5,000 bond.

Blake M. Carroll, 22, of the 2300 block of Fox Avenue, was charged Sept. 1 with marijuana possession. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Heather S. Groff, 38, of Auburn, was charged Sept. 1 with official misconduct by a public servant and misdemeanor conversion. She was released on her own recognizance.

Klenton T. Shepherd, 27, of the 1900 block of Hoagland Avenue, was charged Sept. 2 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on his own recognizance.