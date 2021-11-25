Felony report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Arika G. Riser, 26, of the 900 block of Tulip Tree Road, was charged Sept. 16 with unlawful syringe possession. She was being held without bail.

Haley N. Coffelt, 28, of Huntington, was charged Sept. 16 with invasion of privacy and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license. She was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Karen M. Fox, 59, of the 500 block of Cedar Glen Drive, was charged Sept. 16 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. She was released on $2,500 bond.

Christopher D. Henderson, 30, of the 300 block of West Leith Street was charged Sept. 17 with carrying a handgun without a license. He was released on $10,000 bond.

Xzavier L. Sanders aka Xavier Sanders, 24, of the 5800 block of Turtle Creek Drive, was charged Sept. 17 with resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license. He was released on $12,500 bond.

Cedric W. Hannah aka Cedric Hannah Sr., Cedric Hanna, Cedric Kelsaw and Corey Hannah, 55, was charged Sept. 17 with cocaine possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Dakota K.J. Lothamer, 19, of the 2500 block of Tyler Avenue, was charged Sept. 17 with two counts of child molesting, two counts of rape and child molesting with a child under 14. He was being held in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Jeremy A. Falk, 40, of the 2700 block of West Washington Center Road, was charged Sept. 17 with child molesting. He was released on $10,000 bond.

Jarod A. Howard, 23, of the 900 block of Steinman Drive, was charged Sept. 17 with resisting law enforcement. He was released on his own recognizance.

Kathryn J. Howard aka Kathryne Howard, 53, of the 6400 block of Baytree Drive, was charged Sept. 17 with cocaine possession, methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. She was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Darin L. Ormiston, 53, of the 400 block of Cedar Glen Drive, was charged Sept. 17 with child molesting and dissemination of matter harmful to minors. He was released on $12,500 bond.

Derek A. Comer, 32, of the 9700 block of Foraker Drive, was charged Sept. 17 with child molesting. He was released on $10,000 bond.

James Hill III, 51, of the 4000 block of Stellhorn Road, was charged Sept. 17 with intimidation and misdemeanor operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more. He was released on his own recognizance.

Charley D. Collins, 40, of the 7200 block of Moeller Road, was charged Sept. 17 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident and violation of driving conditions. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Jason C. Beam, 28, of the 4300 block of Dicke Road, was charged Sept. 17 with being a felon carrying a handgun, cocaine possession, narcotic drug possession, resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer and resisting law enforcement. He was being held in lieu of $35,000 bail.

Damiah Jackson-Sanders aka Damiah Jackson, 18, of the 500 block of East Woodland Avenue, was charged Sept. 17 with resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of an accident and intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license. She was released on $2,500 bond.

Cary B. Buroff aka Gary Buroff, Cary Burgoff and Timothy Buroff, 36, of the 3500 block of Thompson Road, was charged Sept. 20 with unlawful firearm possession and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. He was being held in lieu of $10,750 bail.

Leland E. Cooper, 42, of the 1600 block of Kelly Drive, was charged Sept. 20 with domestic battery in violation of a no contact order and misdemeanor invasion of privacy. He was released on $3,250 bond.

Anthony R. Gualtieri, 48, of Marion, Ohio, was charged Sept. 20 with four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and one count of child seduction where defendant has a professional relationship with the child. He was released on $50,000 bond.

Travis G. Ely, 36, of Grabill, was charged Sept. 20 with two counts of driving while intoxicated and misdemeanor violation of driving conditions. He was released on his own recognizance.

Ralina D. Bennett, 27, of the 1500 block of Reed Road, was charged Sept. 20 with performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor. She was released on $5,000 bond.

Robert D. McBride Jr., 60, of the 2100 block of Spy Run Avenue, was charged Sept. 20 with intimidation and misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Beau A. Eldridge aka Bo Eldridge, 36, of the 5400 block of Winter Street, was charged Sept. 20 with resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, driving with a suspended license and marijuana possession. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Derrick D. Dennis II, 25, of the 9800 block of Dupont Lakes Drive, was charged Sept. 20 with murder and using a firearm in the commission of an offense. He was being held without bail.

Ganathan Grayson, 42, of the 400 block of East Dewald Street, was charged Sept. 20 with armed robbery, intimidation and being a felon carrying a handgun. He was released on $30,000 bond.

Tasha M. Bratten, 32, no address given, was charged Sept. 20 with battery by bodily waste where victim is a public safety officer and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief. She was being held without bail.

Jared W. Medrano, 32, of the 1000 block of Coliseum Boulevard West, was charged Sept. 20 with battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer, resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor failure of a sex or violent offender to possess ID. He was being held in lieu of $12,500 bail.

Brandon N. Robinson, 18, of the 300 block of Dunbar Lane, was charged Sept. 20 with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license. He was released on his own recognizance.

Marcus A. Newcomer, 19, of the 5600 block of Old Dover Boulevard, was charged Sept. 21 with burglary. He was released on his own recognizance.

Jammie J. Ragsdale, 40, no address given, was charged Sept. 21 with methamphetamine possession and paraphernalia possession. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Andrew M. Schiavone, 24, of Toledo, Ohio, was charged Sept. 21 with narcotic drug possession. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Antonio G. Rogers, 22, of the 5600 block of Old Dover Boulevard, was charged Sept. 21 with burglary. He was released on his own recognizance.

Marcus A. Newcomer, 19, of the 5600 block of Old Dover Boulevard, was charged Sept. 21 with narcotic drug possession. He was released on his own recognizance.

Nathaniel C.W. Jackson, 44, of the 1000 block of Coliseum Boulevard North, was charged Sept. 22 with two counts of methamphetamine dealing and two counts of narcotic dealing. He was being held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Dimura L. Sheller, 56, of Winston Salem, North Carolina, was charged Sept. 22 with criminal confinement with bodily injury, strangulation, confinement and misdemeanor domestic battery. He was released on $15,750 bond.

Thomas J. Williamson, 24, of the 4900 block of Lima Road, was charged Sept. 22 with methamphetamine possession, unlawful syringe possession and misdemeanor controlled substance possession and false informing. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Austin L. Williams, 33, of the 3900 block of Wayne Trace, was charged Sept. 22 with two counts methamphetamine dealing. He was being held in lieu of $120,000 bail.

Cassandra E.A. Hale aka Cassandra Cross, 33, of Manchester, Ohio, was charged Sept. 22 with robbery resulting in bodily injury. She was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Olie McNeal Jr., aka Ollie McNeal, 45, of the 7100 block of Venture Lane, was charged Sept. 22 with theft and misdemeanor false informing and paraphernalia possession. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Nicholas P. Comment, 32, of Decatur, was charged Sept. 22 with unlawful syringe possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Ahmet A. Guhat aka Ahmed Guhat, 23, of the 1800 block of Kenwood Avenue, was charged Sept. 22 with narcotic drug possession and resisting law enforcement. He was being held in lieu of $12,500 bail.

Sergio Dominguez, 20, of the 200 block of Dalman Avenue, was charged Sept. 22 with marijuana possession. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Arissa M. Harris aka Arissa M. Shank-Harris aka Arissa M. Shank, 28, of the 500 block of Villa Park Court, was charged Sept. 22 with domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, domestic battery in violation of protection order, residential break-in and misdemeanor invasion of privacy. She was released on $15,750 bond.

Ezekiel T. Albert, 21, of the 2700 block of Paulding Road, was charged Sept. 22 with domestic battery committed in front of a child and intimidation. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Annmarie Kolkman aka Ann M. Egan aka Annmarie Egan, 54, of the 2000 block of Fox Avenue, was charged Sept. 22 with invasion of privacy. She was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Francois L. Davis, 23, of the 1200 block of West Packard Avenue, was charged Sept. 22 with corrupt business influence and four counts of theft. He was released on $20,000 bond.

Tunisha L. Ross, 39, of the 900 block of Oaklawn Court, was charged Sept. 22 with four counts of cocaine dealing. She was released on her own recognizance.

Michele S. Creech, 42, of the 5300 block of Goshen Road, was charged Sept. 22 with domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. She was released on her own recognizance.

David Olvera, 27, of the 700 block of East Fairfax Avenue, was charged Sept. 22 with battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. He was released on $2,500 bail.

Delta L. Chapman, 46, of the 2500 block of Silverleaf Drive, was charged Sept. 25 with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Daxton L. Thomas, 21, of Grabill, was charged Sept. 23 with battery resulting in serious bodily injury. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.