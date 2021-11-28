Felony report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Alucious Q. Kizer, 43, of the 4400 block of Winston Drive, was charged Sept. 24 with narcotic drug dealing, cocaine dealing, methamphetamine dealing and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and controlled substance possession. He was being held in lieu of $156,500 bail.

Christopher L. Rinehart, 41, of the 6400 block of Beaty Avenue, was charged Sept. 24 with auto theft  theft of an entire automobile. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Jacob A. French, 23, of the 400 block of East Lewis Street, was charged Sept. 24 with failure to register as a sex or violent offender. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Claudia E. White, 20, of the 300 block of West Pettit Avenue, was charged Sept. 24 with resisting law enforcement. She was released on her own recognizance.

Kendall L. Bussard, 24, of the 1000 block of Colerick Street, was charged Sept. 27 with neglect of a dependent, narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. She was released on her own recognizance.

Dejanee McClinton, 22, of the 2800 block of Gay Street, was charged Sept. 27 with corrupt business influence, fraud and misdemeanor conversion. She was being held in lieu of $12,500 bail.

Eric M. Williams, 47, of the 7100 block of John Street, was charged Sept. 27 with operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life. He was released on his own recognizance.

Tyonne L. Thompson, 22, of the 3500 block of Miami Lane, was charged Sept. 27 with strangulation and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Melissa M. Rogers, 41, of the 2700 block of Corvalis Avenue, was charged Sept. 27 with theft. She was released on her own recognizance.