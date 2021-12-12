Felony report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Cage L. Crider, 23, of the Colerick Street, was charged Sept. 27 with neglect of a dependent, narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Brandy L. Treace, 46, of the 2300 block of Eby Avenue, was charged Sept. 28 with promotion of child sex trafficking, neglect of a dependent and misdemeanor contributing to a delinquency of a minor. She was being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Shandar F. Hunter, 35, of the 1000 block of Coliseum Boulevard North, was charged Sept. 28 with failure to register as a sex or violent offender and failure of a sex or violent offender to possess ID. She was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Francisco Sanchez, 45, of the 9100 block of Sunflower Cove, was charged Sept. 28 with strangulation and domestic battery committed in front of a child. He was released on his own recognizance.

Armando Gabriel-Tomas, 49, of the 3800 block of Gretna Avenue, was charged Sept. 28 with domestic battery committed in front of a child. He was released on his own recognizance.

Daniel W. Pallick aka Daniel Pollick, 38, of the 7100 block of Venture Lane, was charged Sept. 28 with cocaine possession, narcotic drug possession, methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession, false informing and paraphernalia possession. He was being held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Joshua A. Coon, 39, of the 1000 block of Lake Avenue, was charged Sept. 28 with methamphetamine possession. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Alton R. Jackson Jr., 20, of the 3500 block of McKinnie Avenue, was charged Sept. 28 with kidnapping where committed by using a vehicle, kidnapping where victim is younger than 14, robbery and auto theft – theft of an entire automobile. He was being held in lieu of $32,500 bail.

Seth M. Schillinger-Montano aka Seth Montano aka Seth Schillinger, 22, of the 7100 block of Kristine Drive, was charged Sept. 28 with narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Michael A. Geiger Jr., 32, of the 4500 block of South Park Drive, was charged Sept. 29 with methamphetamine possession, unlawful syringe possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession and paraphernalia possession. He was released on $5,000 bond.

Crystal D. DeHaven, 34, of Harlan, was charged Sept. 29 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession. She was released on her own recognizance.

Joseph Q. Dennis Jr., 21, of the 1800 block of Fox Point Trail, was charged Sept. 29 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

James A. Adkins, 37, of Columbia City, was charged Sept. 29 with operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life, methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was being held in lieu of $12,500 bail.

Keytron J. Liston, 27, of the 5900 block of Oakmont Road, was charged Sept. 29 with cocaine possession and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license and marijuana possession. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Evan W. Pinkston, 30, no address given, was charged Sept. 29 with invasion of privacy and misdemeanor making a false identity statement intending to mislead public servants. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Jennifer B. Lockstadt aka Jennifer Ruch aka Jennifer Brown, 40, of the 1900 block of Carew Street, was charged Sept. 30 with intentionally violating a home detention order. She was released on $15,000 bond.

Junior E. Munoz Ortiz aka Junior Ortiz, 20, of the 4700 block of South Park Drive, was charged Sept. 30 with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and misdemeanor being a minor consuming alcohol. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Erick Castro, 24, of the 3700 block of Schele Avenue, was charged Sept. 30 with strangulation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and misdemeanor domestic battery. He was released on $5,750 bond.

Justin J. Foss, 24, of Bluffton, was charged Sept. 30 with two counts of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor failure to remain at the scene of an accident with bodily injury, reckless driving causing bodily injury, marijuana possession and paraphernalia possession. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bond.

Joshua T. Landsaw, 33, of the 1600 block of Saint Marys Avenue, was charged Sept. 30 with violating a home detention order. He was being held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Julie A. Hall, 47, of the 3300 block of Chestnut Street, was charged Sept. 30 with battery against a public safety official and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and public intoxication. She was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Brady M. Morland, 23, of the 1300 block of Woodland Pass, was charged Sept. 30 with resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Demetrius D. Buroff, 30, of the 3300 block of Reed Street, was charged Sept. 30 with cocaine possession, maintaining a common nuisance and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Ei S. My, 25, of the 2000 block of Carterton Drive, was charged Sept. 30 with domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant woman, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, intimidation using a deadly weapon, methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor invasion of privacy and paraphernalia possession. He was being held in lieu of $33,250 bail.

Bryon J. Butler aka Brian Butler, 40, of the 1600 block of Third Street, was charged Sept. 30 with four counts of methamphetamine dealing, unlawful possession of a firearm and maintaining a common nuisance. He was being held in lieu of $212,500 bail.

Isaac L. Swary, 25, of Woodburn, was charged Sept. 30 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was released on $2,500 bail.

Edward V. Coney, 38, of the 5100 block of Christofer Lane, was charged Sept. 30 with unlawful possession of a firearm. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Jonathan M. Fuller aka Johnathan Fuller, 33, of 3900 block of Barr Street, was charged Sept. 30 with resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of an accident, marijuana possession and intentionally operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Wendell C. Boddie, 33, of the 2800 block of Raymond Street, was charged Sept. 30 with carrying a handgun without a license. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.