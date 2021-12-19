Sunday, December 19, 2021 1:00 am
Felony report
Compiled by The Journal Gazette
The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.
Marina M. Eguia, 40, of the 1800 block of Kentucky Avenue, was charged Oct. 7 with obstruction of justice. She was released on $2,500 bail.
Aaron G. Shorts, 25, Allen County Jail, was charged Oct. 7 with domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, strangulation and misdemeanor interference with the reporting of a crime. He was released on $12,500 bail.
Jason E. Delong, 40, of the 2400 block of Glenwood Avenue, was charged Oct. 7 with domestic battery and domestic battery in front of a child. He was released on his own recognizance.
Kenneth M. Miller, 44, of the 1200 block of Garfield Street, was charged Oct. 7 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession and paraphernalia possession. He was being held without bail.
Jumar M. Bee, 34, of the 5100 block of Yorkshire Drive, was charged Oct. 7 with domestic battery committed in front of a child. She was released on her own recognizance.
Orlando R. Rodriguez, 40, of the 600 block of Greenlawn Avenue, was charged Oct. 7 with four counts of methamphetamine dealing, narcotic drug dealing and three counts narcotic drug possession. He was being held in lieu of $257,500 bond.
Tobias R. Ward, 39, of the 2900 block of Shawnee Drive, was charged Oct. 7 with robbery and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
David Austin, 68, of the 5500 block of Sable Court, was charged Oct. 7 with narcotic drug possession and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on his own recognizance.
Garland L. Barbee Jr., 29, no address given, was charged Oct. 7 with domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. He was released on $2,500 bond.
Austin P. Redden, 29, of the 1700 block of Columbia Avenue, was charged Oct. 7 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on his own recognizance.
Angela S. Ingram, 38, no address given, was charged Oct. 8 with battery against a public safety official and misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury and disorderly conduct. She was released on $2,500 bond.
Eldon L. Howe-Anderson, 33, of the 1100 block of Saint Marys Avenue, was charged Oct. 8 with failure of a sex offender to possess identification. He was released on $2,500 bond.
Lyndon E. Armstrong Jr., 30, of Gary, was charged Oct. 8 with auto theft theft of an entire automobile. He was released on $2,500 bond.
Molly J. Delagrange aka Molly Barton, 43, of the 14500 East Walnut Run, was charged Oct. 8 with narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and marijuana possession. She was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Joann M. Heckman, 31, of New Haven was charged Oct. 8 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. She was released on $2,500 bond.
Jermaine D. Freeman, 23, of the 4000 block of Arlington Avenue, was charged Oct. 8 with invasion of privacy. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
Joshua R. Letner, 40, of the 3000 block of Glencairn Drive, was charged Oct. 8 with methamphetamine possession, carrying a handgun without a license, narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and marijuana possession. He was held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Diamond Davis, 31, of the 5800 block of Turtle Creek Drive, was charged Oct. 8 with failure to register as a sex or violent offender. He was released on $2,500 bail.
Lawrence E. Cameron, 56, of the 1900 block of Carew Street, was charged Oct. 8 with burglary. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
