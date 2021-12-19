Felony report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Marina M. Eguia, 40, of the 1800 block of Kentucky Avenue, was charged Oct. 7 with obstruction of justice. She was released on $2,500 bail.

Aaron G. Shorts, 25, Allen County Jail, was charged Oct. 7 with domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, strangulation and misdemeanor interference with the reporting of a crime. He was released on $12,500 bail.

Jason E. Delong, 40, of the 2400 block of Glenwood Avenue, was charged Oct. 7 with domestic battery and domestic battery in front of a child. He was released on his own recognizance.

Kenneth M. Miller, 44, of the 1200 block of Garfield Street, was charged Oct. 7 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession and paraphernalia possession. He was being held without bail.

Jumar M. Bee, 34, of the 5100 block of Yorkshire Drive, was charged Oct. 7 with domestic battery committed in front of a child. She was released on her own recognizance.

Orlando R. Rodriguez, 40, of the 600 block of Greenlawn Avenue, was charged Oct. 7 with four counts of methamphetamine dealing, narcotic drug dealing and three counts narcotic drug possession. He was being held in lieu of $257,500 bond.

Tobias R. Ward, 39, of the 2900 block of Shawnee Drive, was charged Oct. 7 with robbery and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

David Austin, 68, of the 5500 block of Sable Court, was charged Oct. 7 with narcotic drug possession and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on his own recognizance.

Garland L. Barbee Jr., 29, no address given, was charged Oct. 7 with domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Austin P. Redden, 29, of the 1700 block of Columbia Avenue, was charged Oct. 7 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on his own recognizance.

Angela S. Ingram, 38, no address given, was charged Oct. 8 with battery against a public safety official and misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury and disorderly conduct. She was released on $2,500 bond.

Eldon L. Howe-Anderson, 33, of the 1100 block of Saint Marys Avenue, was charged Oct. 8 with failure of a sex offender to possess identification. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Lyndon E. Armstrong Jr., 30, of Gary, was charged Oct. 8 with auto theft  theft of an entire automobile. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Molly J. Delagrange aka Molly Barton, 43, of the 14500 East Walnut Run, was charged Oct. 8 with narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and marijuana possession. She was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Joann M. Heckman, 31, of New Haven was charged Oct. 8 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. She was released on $2,500 bond.

Jermaine D. Freeman, 23, of the 4000 block of Arlington Avenue, was charged Oct. 8 with invasion of privacy. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Joshua R. Letner, 40, of the 3000 block of Glencairn Drive, was charged Oct. 8 with methamphetamine possession, carrying a handgun without a license, narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and marijuana possession. He was held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Diamond Davis, 31, of the 5800 block of Turtle Creek Drive, was charged Oct. 8 with failure to register as a sex or violent offender. He was released on $2,500 bail.

Lawrence E. Cameron, 56, of the 1900 block of Carew Street, was charged Oct. 8 with burglary. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.