Six fired from Howard jail for misconduct

KOKOMO – Six jail officers in Howard County have been fired for misconduct dating back to early December, officials said.

Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher said a sergeant was fired for making inappropriate comments to two female inmates.

Two other officers were fired for lying or not cooperating during an investigation into an alleged sexual battery of a female inmate and for conduct unbecoming an officer. Another officer was fired in connection with that investigation for disclosing confidential information to one of the two officers.

A fifth officer was fired after investigators learned he had made contact with a known felon, and a sixth officer was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

Council to provide hygiene products

West Lafayette will start supplying free feminine hygiene products in all city building restrooms, including men's and gender-neutral restrooms.

The decision by the city council came after Purdue University's move to offer an assortment of menstrual care products for free in campus bathrooms.

During a pilot project in restrooms at Purdue's Psychological Sciences building, the faculty-led University Senate found that the building averaged $27 a month to restock menstrual care products used from seven dispensers – and the number of products used when they were free was essentially the same as to when they needed to be purchased with loose change.

Ogden Dunes sues feds over erosion

A community along Lake Michigan has filed a federal lawsuit over its battle with shoreline erosion, saying the town's infrastructure is in danger of “total destruction.”

Ogden Dunes accuses the National Park Service and the Army Corps of Engineers of interfering with permits for protection plans. Federal officials didn't immediately return messages Sunday.

Ogden Dunes and nearby communities have declared emergencies over erosion.