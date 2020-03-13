Bill to aid workers hit by virus introduced

Six U.S. senators, including Republican Todd Young of Indiana, announced Thursday that they had introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation that would provide disaster unemployment assistance to workers sidelined by the coronavirus.

They said their bill would channel financial aid to employees, self-employed workers and independent contractors who become sick, quarantined or furloughed or whose family circumstances prevent them from working because of the virus.

A companion version of the Coronavirus Worker Relief Act was introduced by three members of the House.

“If workers are ill, or caring for sick loved ones, they should have the ability to take time off from work without the threat of financial harm,” Young said in a statement.

He said Congress “must find solutions to ensure that individuals can comply with public health guidance without facing economic hardship.”

Young was joined on the Senate bill by Republican Sens. Steve Daines of Montana and Mitt Romney of Utah and Democratic Sens. Gary Peters of Michigan and Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono, both of Hawaii. Their proposal would expand the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Disaster Unemployment Assistance Program to include workers affected by COVID-19.

The Senate adjourned Thursday and will reconvene Monday.

Earlier Thursday, Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, expressed his opposition to a proposal by House Democrats that would have provide free testing for the virus, paid sick leave for patients and their caregivers, money for food assistance and emergency unemployment insurance. The House was expected to vote Thursday night on some variation of the measure.

“Congress should help working Americans during the #COVID19 outbreak. @realDonaldTrump's co-pay waiver & payroll tax cut are a good start,” Banks tweeted Thursday about the president's preferred response to the virus.

“But some Dems are using a crisis to push bailouts & bloated spending proposals that massively expand the federal gov. Not falling for it,” he tweeted.

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., cautioned against acting in haste on legislation.

“While it's important that Congress moves quickly to help families and small business owners address #COVID_19, it also can't be rushed in such a manner that repeats the mistakes of previous corporate bailouts and failed stimulus packages,” Braun tweeted Thursday afternoon.

Braun said later in a statement that he hoped Congress would produce “a comprehensive solution” regarding the virus' harm to the economy.

bfrancisco@jg.net