Banks votes against virus relief legislation

Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, voted against coronavirus relief legislation approved overwhelmingly by the U.S. House early Saturday.

The northeast Indiana congressman was among 40 Republicans who opposed the bill on a 363-40 vote. The rest of Indiana's nine-member House delegation – six Republicans and two Democrats – voted in favor of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

“While there are some good things in the bill, we don't know the final price tag,” Banks said in a statement. “Some language will mean major harm for small businesses and our economy.”

His office referred to a message sent to House leaders from the National Federation of Independent Business, which objected to a provision of the legislation that would require employers with fewer than 500 workers to provide paid medical and family leave.

The bill, which also would provide free testing for COVID-19 and spend $1 billion for emergency unemployment assistance and more than $1 billion for food security programs, will be considered this week by the GOP-controlled Senate.

“Hope the Senate will take its time and make fixes to bill instead of rushing it like the House did,” Banks tweeted.

In his earlier statement, Banks called the legislation “a second short-sighted emergency bill, passed in the middle of the night and behind closed doors, that does more harm than good.”

President Donald Trump on March 6 signed legislation approved by Congress that would spend $8.3 billion to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus; Banks had voted in favor of that measure.

He said the Democratic-controlled House “should have stuck with writing a narrow bill that ensures testing availability and support for American families directly affected by COVID-19. Instead, it chose to radically expand the welfare state and set the scene for future spending.”

Banks noted that national debt “is nearing $23.5 trillion – our children's generation can't afford it.”

He also tweeted: “There is much in this bill we need to pass, but as @NFIB said in their letter of opposition, the bill would 'impose potentially unsustainable mandates on small businesses' hurting not helping the backbone of our local economies.”

The business advocacy organization stated in its letter opposing the paid-leave provision that “many small business owners simply cannot afford the cost of the new mandate at the same time as they experience increasingly slower sales” because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NFIB said that businesses “may not stay afloat” in time to claim quarterly tax credits offered by the legislation.

The bill would require employers to provide 14 days paid sick leave for at no less than two-thirds of a worker's pay. The provision, which would expire in a year, applies to employees who have the coronavirus, are caring for a family member who has it or who are caring for children whose schools or child care facilities are closed.

“By requiring small businesses to shoulder additional burdens and costs, small businesses that cannot afford to keep up will close,” the NFIB said in its message to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

McCarthy voted in favor of the bill, which had been endorsed by Trump.

“People really pulled together. Nice to see!” Trump tweeted Saturday about the House vote.

Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-2nd, whose district includes parts of Kosciusko County, voted for the proposal. She said in a statement that the legislation “will provide critical relief for working families impacted by coronavirus, including paid sick leave and nutrition assistance for low-income households with children whose schools are closed.”

Banks wrote Saturday evening on his congressional Facebook page that because the bill was 110 pages long and given to House members 30 minutes ahead of their vote, “I could not, in good conscience, cast a yes vote without proper research.”

