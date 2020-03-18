Young, Braun back coronavirus relief bill

Both U.S. senators from Indiana voted Wednesday afternoon in favor of legislation that would spend an estimated $100 billion on emergency coronavirus relief.

The Republican-controlled Senate approved the Families First Coronavirus Response Act on a 90-8 bipartisan vote. The Democratic-run House passed the bill on a 363-40 vote last weekend. President Donald Trump had endorsed the proposal and is expected to sign it into law.

The legislation would provide free testing for COVID-19, require employers with fewer than 500 workers to provide paid medical and family leave, enhance unemployment assistance and expand nutrition programs.

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., said in a statement ahead of his vote that the package "is far from perfect, but we live in a divided government and it has my support because it adds resources to our healthcare system and helps families and small business owners who have been directly affected by the coronavirus."

Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., said in a statement after the vote: "American families, workers, and businesses need assistance now, and the package we voted on today is an important first step in delivering that relief. As I have said all along, this legislation is not perfect, but we cannot let the perfect be the enemy of the good."

All eight senators and 40 representatives who voted in opposition to the bill were Republicans. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, was the only member of Indiana's congressional delegation who voted against the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Young and Braun voted in favor of a Republican senator's amendment that would have replaced the paid leave provision of the bill with an unemployment insurance fund for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The amendment fell 10 votes shy of the 60 required for approval.

Paid leave is for workers who have the coronavirus, are caring for a family member who has it or who are caring for children whose schools or child care facilities are closed because of the virus.