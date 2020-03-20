Spending now 'different situation'

During and after the federal government's economic stimulus spending spree of the late 2000s, conservatives such as Todd Young condemned President Barack Obama and Congress for driving up the national debt and picking winners and losers from the Great Recession.

But isn't that what President Donald Trump and Congress are doing now with a proposed $1 trillion package that aims to rescue businesses battered by the novel coronavirus?

“This is an entirely different situation. This is a pandemic,” Young, a Republican U.S. senator from Indiana, said Thursday in a conference call with news media.

“This is not something that is a Wall Street situation based on bad decisions of bankers, based on gaming the system and manipulation of our regulatory system. We are doing a Main Street, middle-class shore-up through this effort,” said Young, who made known his opposition to Obama's stimulus legislation when he won a House seat in southern Indiana in the 2010 election and a statewide Senate seat in 2016.

The stimulus package for mitigating economic harm from the coronavirus comes after Congress approved more than $100 billion in spending for virus-related testing, health care, nutrition, unemployment assistance and paid medical and family leave for American workers.

“We began by focusing on the health care needs of individual people,” Young told reporters. “Now we're focusing on people who are out of work, at home, who have emergent needs. And lastly we're trying to keep people in work to the extent they can continue to work. We want to make sure there are places for them to go back to work.”

The White House's proposed stimulus would make $50 billion in secured loans available to passenger and cargo airlines. Young said that airlines “may not be a sympathetic industry, but they're essential to our commerce, to our steams of commerce, to so many small businesses out there.”

Young noted that he was the sole passenger on a commercial jet that flew from Indianapolis to Washington, D.C., on Monday.

“If an airline is bleeding red ink, at some point there will be no airline,” he said. “There may be no airlines, not to try and overstate the case, I don't believe I am, depending on how long this goes on. We need to prepare for that contingency; it would be irresponsible for us not to.”

Young, a member of Senate committees on commerce and small business, said coronavirus fallout – gatherings of more than 10 people are being discouraged in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 – could “decimate” industry sectors, including mass transportation. He said he regards stimulus spending “as an investment” during a crisis he compared to the 1918 influenza pandemic and “war footing.”

“This is unlike 2008 where the economy was already fragile. During a time of fragility, when there are profits coming in, then typically what businesses do is they'll pay down their balance sheet, they'll pay off their debts and shore themselves up, maybe put a little cash away,” he said.

But today, he said, “we're experiencing the strongest period of economic growth in some decades. ... Under those sorts of conditions, (businesses) are investing in people, plants, equipment and other things and so there's really not a lot of cash available to meet payroll and these other obligations. So it's essential that we take otherwise strong businesses and infuse the capital, knowing that some of it will be wasted, that some mistakes will be made, but on balance you're really going to do a lot to stabilize the economy and reassure people.”

Congress appeared on pace to run up a $1 trillion budget deficit this fiscal year even before it began considering coronavirus relief legislation. Concerning the possibility of budget cuts to offset virus spending, Young said Congress should consider how to “reshape” unidentified federal programs and “supplant existing programs with more effective programs, eliminate those programs that aren't suiting their needs or delegate some responsibilities back to states and localities.”

He repeatedly stressed during the media call the urgency of congressional action to fight the coronavirus.

“Our focus right now is on trying to get needed money out the door quickly before businesses go out of business, before workers run out of cash, before society becomes overanxious and we start to see some real adverse affects associated with that and before more people get infected, most importantly, by this coronavirus,” he said.

bfrancisco@jg.net