Banks' town hall discusses virus

Should retail workers who interact with the public quarantine themselves to guard against contracting the coronavirus?

“The answer would be no unless you are in direct contact with someone who has been diagnosed with coronavirus,” U.S. Rep. Jim Banks said Friday.

Could Banks, R-3rd, tell people to stop panic buying during the pandemic?

“I don't know how to affect that,” he said.

Should Hoosiers spending the winter in Florida stay there or return to their homes in Indiana?

“You're probably better off if you're safe to do so to stay where you are,” Banks said – although physicians sitting near him recommended that people settle where they feel safest based on their age and access to health care providers and medical supplies.

For nearly an hour Friday morning, Banks remotely fielded constituents' questions during a town hall livestreamed on his Facebook page. The northeastern Indiana congressman was joined at his Fort Wayne office by local aide Kathie Green, New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael, Dr. Todd Rumsey of Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola and Dr. Geoffrey Randolph of Indiana University Health.

Banks acknowledged that he and others cannot answer various questions, such as why childcare centers have remained open during the COVID-19 outbreak and why an original two-week closing of many schools, businesses and entertainment venues is expected to stretch for months.

“I don't think any of us could have imagined what this would lead to in the initial decision to shut down like we have,” Banks said. “This has happened so quickly. I wasn't a part of any conversation that forecast where this would lead or what type of businesses would shut down. Many of those decisions have been made by the governor and at the local level and in local communities.

“This is an evolving, fluid situation, a lot of debate happening along all layers of government about what is the right approach,” he said.

“We're finding out,” Randolph said, “that the length of time that we have to protect ourselves from each other and the duration with which we have to spread this over is longer than what was anticipated because of the behavior of the organism.”

He said the response to the respiratory virus “truly is evolving every single day, and it's based on the data that we're gradually gathering from all places that are affected by this.”

A Facebook visitor asked Banks whether Indiana would close its borders.

“No, the state borders aren't closed to out-of-state travel,” he said. “If you have loved ones that need to be taken care of during a time like this, that is deemed essential travel even if there was some kind of shutdown.

Another person asked Banks why he voted last week against legislation that would provide free testing for the virus, expand unemployment and nutrition assistance programs and require employers with fewer than 500 workers to offer paid medical and family leave. Banks was the only representative or senator from Indiana who opposed the bill, which President Donald Trump signed into law on Wednesday.

Banks said small-business owners he spoke with and the National Federation of Independent Business “overwhelmingly” believed the original version of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act “would have done more harm than good to them” and “would have put an undue burden on them and prevented them from retaining the good-paying jobs that they have for their employees.”

He said he supported technical corrections made Monday by the House “to clean up the bill” and fix “a number of mistakes.”

Banks was asked “who gets what” in the way of direct cash payments to Americans proposed in a $1 trillion economic stimulus package.

“This is a work in progress. I don't want anybody to get their hopes up because this will be evolving and changing as it goes through the process,” he cautioned, advising people to contact the offices of Indiana Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young.

The stimulus legislation stipulates that the federal government would send checks of $1,200 per adult, plus $500 for every child, to families earning less than $75,000 a year, according to news media reports. Amounts would decline for families earning more than $75,000 and terminate at earnings more than $99,000.

Many more questions and comments flooded Banks' Facebook page.

“Why are you not social distancing? You are setting a bad example,” a person wrote about the five people seated in chairs and on a couch in Banks' office.

“Make more tests!!! This isn't hard,” another person wrote.

“Can you PLEASE get the NHL back to playing,” another wrote.

